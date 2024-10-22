Faith’s Findings // Relaxation

Hey friends,

I’ve gone back and forth on what to write about this week because I feel like so much has happened since my last post. Most of us went home for fall break, and if you didn’t, hopefully you enjoyed your time away from lectures, essays and all things school-related.

If you’re anything like me, you begrudgingly bought a plane ticket home. Listen — I love going home, but the expensive tickets, the crowds of anxious people waiting to board their flight and the angry security workers all make traveling seem impossible.

The hassle of public transportation alone is daunting. Every time I board a crowded city bus, I think about dropping even more money on an Uber just to be put out of my misery.

When I actually got to the airport last weekend, the security workers yelled at me for taking my laptop out of my bag — yet the last time I flew, they yelled at me for keeping it in. Either way, I’m always doing something wrong. Once I found my gate, large families seemed to find their way right next to me, hovering with anxiety until boarding began. The overhead space on the plane was full by the time my boarding group was called and my bag got checked at the gate. The whole process of flying makes me hate traveling.

Sometimes I wish I was someone who just showed up to the airport 30 minutes before they board. Someone who doesn’t think about what shoes make security the easiest and quickest days before their flight. A person who genuinely feels no stress or pressure when flying.

But it was within the chaos of travel that I made my newest discovery. This week, I learned to relax. You might be thinking, “Faith, relaxing is an easy concept … what are you talking about?” And you’re 100% correct! But stop and think for a moment. When was the last time you actually relaxed? I mean, no thinking about exams in the back of your mind. No worrying about internships, friendships or what you’ll make yourself for dinner. Just taking a few days to yourself and really relaxing.

Some of you might not be able to think of the last time you felt completely stress-free, and why would you? As college students, we are constantly overwhelmed. The uncertainty of the future and the fear of failing are strong and weigh on us until we hit an inevitable breaking point. But in my newest discovery, I found some techniques to help relieve this stress.

Personally, my favorite way to relax is a good self-care night. This could look very different for each individual person depending on your personality and what makes you happy. For me, it’s taking a long, hot shower. No rushing, no stress, just enjoying the warmth of the water on cold nights. I’m someone who loves the feeling of being clean, so showering is always my go-to.

Some of my friends prefer to read. Curling up with a good book and a soft blanket seems like it would definitely help de-stress. Adding some hot tea or hot chocolate next to some candles really sets the mood for a relaxing night.

Personally, I prefer to listen to something, so podcasts and audiobooks are always playing in my earbuds. This way, I can get some tasks or chores done without feeling rushed or stressed. I usually get caught up in the story before I realize I’ve cleaned my entire room. If you’re not a fan of that, you could always try other background noises like adding soothing rain sounds, a crackling fire or even just a fan to help block excess noise from your nightly routine.

For my animal lovers, being able to see your pets is another huge relaxer. I spent a lot of my fall break obsessing over and playing with my dog, who I missed greatly. If you didn’t go home, asking a stranger walking through campus with a cute dog if they’re friendly to pet is completely acceptable. But even more convenient, and one of my favorite things about Pitt, are the therapy dogs that hang out at the Cathedral every Tuesday night. I am lucky enough to have a class at that time, so I’m always there. But these dogs are just waiting for a tired college student to come pet them.

Another great idea is partaking in one of your favorite hobbies. That might be reading, as I mentioned earlier, but it could also be something like baking, drawing, photography, writing, watching a show, playing a sport, roller skating, knitting, puzzles or really anything that brings you joy! When you take the time to pursue something you love, you forget about the pressures in your day-to-day life even if it’s just for a few minutes. I also think it’s always a good idea to find time for a passion because it shows you value yourself over the intensity of life.

And for my last tip, sometimes it’s OK to just lay around and watch TV. If you have a Type A personality, you might think you’re lazy or slacking if you stay in one place for too long. But the reality is you can’t work yourself to the bone. Being human means we get tired and need breaks once in a while. I mean, it’s called fall break for a reason. You’re supposed to take time for yourself and relax!

If you tire yourself out, you’ll end up unsatisfied with your work anyway because a lot of times, you can only give your full effort if you’re rested. So whether you want to doomscroll on TikTok or lay on your couch binging an unholy amount of television, sometimes you deserve it.

In my latest discovery, I have learned what it takes in order to truly make time for myself and relax from the chaos we call life. I encourage anyone reading this to go eat the extra slice of pizza, take a nap or watch a movie, because life is short, and no one wants to spend what little time we have under constant stress.





