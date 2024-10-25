A Good Hill to Die On | Price of the Planet

Everyone knows the infamous brands Shein and Temu, but not everyone knows their overpriced competitors. We slam brands like Shein for their disastrous effects on the environment, use of inhumane work conditions and child labor and poor quality items crafted in a way not made to last. But why does nobody have the same hostile opinion towards brands like Amazon or Nike who participate in the same practices?

I am just as guilty as so many college students of purchasing off Shein for some trendy pieces or my Halloween costumes. Though, when scrolling on Amazon, they offer identical products — photo, description and all — but for two to three times the price. Most people think there is nothing wrong with this because you’re buying from an American brand with an American price tag.

With the majority of college students balling on a budget, often the only way to obtain a curated closet is with these websites. Even though thrift stores are an option, the ones close to Pitt’s campus are mostly curated shops with select pieces being sold for jacked up prices since they know buyers want these unique vintage pieces that may take weeks to find at a thrift store.

So is it price, brand name or method of shipping that we young students, who preach saving the environment, use to qualify a brand as “fast-fashion”? Amazon’s venture into this world creates hundreds of millions of dollars of profit for the company. The high levels of trust among Amazon shoppers and its particular level of customer satisfaction make it preferred by many buyers, even those on campus who can afford higher quality items that aren’t produced in a sweatshop.

Since Amazon offers a discounted Prime plan to students, the services they offer are more appealing now than ever before, and I know I have fallen trap to its speedy shipping and unimaginable variety of items. And I shop on Shein because I want the trendiest clothes for the cheapest prices. Honestly, who doesn’t? I can barely afford tuition, even with the help of loans.

Shein is a horrible brand with unethical practices, but can we truly stop people from shopping there? It would take reducing the price of quality, ethically produced clothing to stop them, and I know brands like Patagonia are not interested in giving up the high profit levels that come with marketing as a sustainable brand.

Fast fashion is everywhere, and we are all guilty of it. As I sit here writing this in Posvar wearing my Levi jeans that are not thrifted, I watch as students walk by, wondering if they have any idea they’re likely wearing fast fashion on some level.

Shein is clearly the low of the low, with no intentions to improve on sustainability or ethics. In my opinion, we are years away from implementing laws that will change the ways of the clothing industry. But instead of hating on students who buy off Shein, we kind of need to judge those who get a new Amazon package each day, are filling their Free People cart or insisting Brandy Melville is a normal industry standard.

Whether the tag says “Shein” or “American Eagle,” they could have been made in neighboring factories, shipped on the same truck and eventually sold to a consumer just wanting to look their best. I cannot say I will stop shopping at Shein, but I’ll at least know I did not fall into the trap of buying that same item off Amazon.





