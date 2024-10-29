While candy is certainly sweet, Pitt athletics’ top-notch sports programs just might be sweeter. Panther teams have dominated this fall season and have undoubtedly given students a nice treat — but what treats would they hand out on Halloween?

Pitt volleyball

Pitt volleyball has M&Ms for any Panther faithfuls who stop by. Fittingly, M&Ms are not only the most popular candy this Halloween in Pennsylvania, but also in the country. In Pennsylvania alone, 255,991 pounds of M&Ms are most likely getting purchased for this Halloween.

I haven’t met anyone who would say no to an M&M. They consistently deliver a fulfilling sweet treat. We know what to expect from M&Ms and often can’t get enough of them.

Likewise, Pitt volleyball’s dominance has become the standard. The Panthers are the definitive best team in not just the ACC, but the nation. When fans arrive, they know what they’re getting — a 10-0 squad at home who won their first 36 sets of the season.

In fact, Pitt volleyball is a hotter commodity this fall than any Halloween candy — drawing program-best crowds of 11,800 and 11,309 this season.

Pitt football

Last Halloween, Pitt football handed out dental floss from a blue vase. Some visitors might even wonder if it’s worth stopping by this year after such a disappointment.

This year Pitt football has a much better option — gummy sharks. These sharks completely transformed Pitt football’s Halloween reputation, proving every doubter wrong. A gummy shark might not be a typical Halloween pick, but they provide a delicious treat that ultimately gets the job done, much like Pitt’s current AP standing.

If you research the top 25 or so Halloween candies, you’ll never find gummy sharks listed. The typical chocolate or even peanut butter-based candies are grandfathered in, topping the rankings after drawing comparisons to each other year after year. Yet, for my money’s worth, there are very few candies I’d take over the gummy shark. The undeniably fun shape and just-as-sweet taste make them a minimum top ten treat in my bucket.

Pitt men’s soccer

Pitt men’s soccer hands visitors Reese’s Cups, a perfect blend of peanut butter and chocolate. Some candies rely only on chocolate to get the job done, while other candies are peanut butter “merchants.” Meanwhile, the Reese’s Cup knows that an ideal blend of both remains the best method for the perfect flavor — coming together for a treat with the best potential on the block.

Similarly, Pitt men’s soccer’s duality of a potent offensive and outstanding defensive backline makes it a national contender. In fact, they’re currently the only team in the NCAA with a top six scoring offense and defense.

Pitt women’s soccer

Pitt women’s soccer has Hershey bars for the Panthers this year. The Hershey bar is a staple of Pennsylvania. As a Keystone state native, with every bite I take, I feel a sense of Pennsylvanian pride.

Another talent from the Keystone State, senior forward Sarah Schupansky, leads Pitt women’s soccer this season. Her unparalleled vision makes her the NCAA leader in assists. The Pittsburgh native looks to turn around the Panthers’ recent struggles with postseason success. Any true Pitt fan will watch the hometown hero don the royal blue and gold for her last few contests, hoping to take the program to new heights.

Pitt men’s basketball

Pitt men’s basketball has Pop Rocks this Halloween season. Pop Rocks, from my childhood, remain a classic candy. It’s time for Pop Rocks to make a comeback. The sugary explosions on your taste buds are a unique experience — difficult to explain to someone who’s never tried them. No other candy provides literal surprises until the last bite.

After back-to-back 20-plus-win seasons, Pitt men’s basketball is undeniably back. And as basketball season begins, no other venue compares to a “rocking” Pete accompanied by the raucous Oakland Zoo. Fans shouldn’t be surprised when Pitt men’s basketball returns to March Madness this season. With heroics and heartbreak alike, nothing in sports quite matches the magic of March.

Pitt women’s basketball

Pitt women’s basketball hands out Warheads to fans who stop by. The initial repulsive sour flavor might scare off some who want the instant satisfaction of sweetness. A Warhead reminds a trick-or-treater not to take the average candy for granted. But with time and effort, you can experience the joyous moment of getting to the blue raspberry center. The effort to reach the sweetness makes the sugary core taste that much better.

In head coach Tory Verdi’s second season, he still has some tough times to tackle. Regardless, with a young hungry squad, Pitt women’s basketball will find some “sweet victories” this season. And whether it’s at this season’s end or down the line, the historically successful Verdi will build a winner in Pittsburgh.