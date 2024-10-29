A Good Hill to Die On | Football for the Future?

Now, this is no sports article, as I honestly cannot report on football, basketball or anything involving physical activity. I attend football games as a type of social activity, mostly for the cute costumes and hair tinsel. Despite my primary reasons for attending such games, nothing is better than being a part of the loud, obnoxiously joyous reaction from the Pitt student section when our team scores a touchdown — the “Sweet Caroline” chant, towels twirling in the air and the movement in the stands with each point added to the scoreboard.

Pitt has always been a player in the academic and research world, given the fact that the university has been around for nearly 300 years. My 90-year-old grandfather graduated here in 1956, way before Roc the Panther had his iconic name. We have students and faculty traveling from all around the world to attend this school. These are all amazing accomplishments so far — but what is truly the future of Pitt?

Pitt football is currently 7-0, and Pitt volleyball is dominating on the courts. I am no die-hard college sports fan, but I have grown up in Pittsburgh my whole life, so I know firsthand the value of sports and the impact a solid team has on this city.

Usually, when people think of a good college, they are drawn to the Ivy Leagues. But as an in-state student, my mind is also drawn to schools like Penn State and Villanova, whose academic programs rival those of their sports teams. To me, a great sports life improves academics all throughout the university.

Pitt has already seen a drop in its acceptance rate in the last year, and with the school becoming increasingly more challenging and notarized, this season of Pitt football may bring a complete change for the school as a whole.

I do not see myself becoming the world’s most proud Pitt alum, but when I walk into a job interview and the person recognizes the name of my somewhat local school, I sure will be proud to discuss my experience.

While I can not predict the future, Pitt football and this school are doing better than any recent season or years past. We continue to improve and innovate. So the hill I am OK dying on is one where I can see the victory lights of Cathy shining bright.

I think Pitt will continue to attract a wide array of students looking for the perfect mix of academics, social life and now sports. Being proud of the history and future of a university is a major factor in why I chose my school, and while I mainly decided on Pitt for its proximity to home and thriving city culture, this expansion of “school spirit” will keep making Pitt a top contender for future students.





