Poetry | The color green

I have the front bedroom in my

apartment on Ward Street.

The street is very loud but

I am from a city that is even louder.

I have two roommates who never

hear a thing from outside Ward Street.

I always hear conversations people have

even when they do not think anyone can hear.

In my room I have posters all over my walls

of my favorite artists and bands.

A Czech Republic flag hangs above my old radiator

to represent my mom’s side of the family.

Aside from the posters and flag, I have

a lot of green in my bedroom.

I have green curtains, a green blanket,

a green rug, a green dresser, a green guitar.

It is not a bright green,

but a nice dark and sage green.

I have many green items and

the color is in my life every day.

I feel as though the color

really represents me as a person.

Green is kind of like the quiet-and-shy-

but-opens-up-once-you-get-to-know-them color.

Green is also the name

and the color of my favorite tea.

Green is the color of the water bottle

that I drink out of every day.

Green is the color

of my favorite sports team.

That sports team from the city that I am from

nicknamed the City of Brotherly Love.

Green is a special color

that I’ve always associated myself with.

I connect with the color green a lot,

so much so that my family and friends even agree.

The color heals me, enlightens me,

and so much more.

I am my favorite color,

I am the color green.