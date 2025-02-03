Poetry | The color green

I have the front bedroom in my
apartment on Ward Street.
The street is very loud but
I am from a city that is even louder.
I have two roommates who never
hear a thing from outside Ward Street.
I always hear conversations people have
even when they do not think anyone can hear.
In my room I have posters all over my walls
of my favorite artists and bands.
A Czech Republic flag hangs above my old radiator
to represent my mom’s side of the family.
Aside from the posters and flag, I have
a lot of green in my bedroom.
I have green curtains, a green blanket,
a green rug, a green dresser, a green guitar.
It is not a bright green,
but a nice dark and sage green.
I have many green items and
the color is in my life every day.
I feel as though the color
really represents me as a person.
Green is kind of like the quiet-and-shy-
but-opens-up-once-you-get-to-know-them color.
Green is also the name
and the color of my favorite tea.
Green is the color of the water bottle
that I drink out of every day.
Green is the color
of my favorite sports team.
That sports team from the city that I am from
nicknamed the City of Brotherly Love.
Green is a special color
that I’ve always associated myself with.
I connect with the color green a lot,
so much so that my family and friends even agree.
The color heals me, enlightens me,
and so much more.
I am my favorite color,
I am the color green.