Poetry | The color green

By Irene Moran, Senior Staff Columnist
1:39 am
Olga Tseytlin | Staff Illustrator

I have the front bedroom in my

apartment on Ward Street.

The street is very loud but

I am from a city that is even louder.

I have two roommates who never

hear a thing from outside Ward Street. 

I always hear conversations people have

even when they do not think anyone can hear.

In my room I have posters all over my walls

of my favorite artists and bands.

A Czech Republic flag hangs above my old radiator

to represent my mom’s side of the family.

Aside from the posters and flag, I have

a lot of green in my bedroom.

I have green curtains, a green blanket,

a green rug, a green dresser, a green guitar.

It is not a bright green, 

but a nice dark and sage green. 

I have many green items and

the color is in my life every day.

I feel as though the color

really represents me as a person. 

Green is kind of like the quiet-and-shy-

but-opens-up-once-you-get-to-know-them color. 

Green is also the name

and the color of my favorite tea. 

Green is the color of the water bottle

that I drink out of every day.

Green is the color

of my favorite sports team. 

That sports team from the city that I am from

nicknamed the City of Brotherly Love.

Green is a special color

that I’ve always associated myself with. 

I connect with the color green a lot,

so much so that my family and friends even agree. 

The color heals me, enlightens me,

and so much more. 

I am my favorite color,

I am the color green.

About the Contributor
Irene Moran, Senior Staff Columnist
Irene is a third year Psychology major with a minor in Sociology. She is from Philadelphia, PA and enjoys music, poetry, film, and much more.