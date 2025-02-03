Black History Month event roundup

Feb. 1 marked the beginning of Black History Month, and Pittsburgh is hosting a variety of events to honor Black heritage. The Pitt News compiled a list of events occurring on and off campus to celebrate Pittsburgh’s Black community.

Pittsburgh Penguins Black Hockey History Game | Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Join the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Arena to celebrate Black History Month with their annual Black Hockey History Game. During the game, a display courtesy of the University of Pittsburgh Nationality Rooms & Intercultural Exchange Programs will honor the rich history and impact of the Black community in Pittsburgh. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Pittsburgh Penguins website.

In Living Color: African American Colorized History Virtual Reality Experience | Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

Visit the Trust Arts Education Center to view African American history in an immersive virtual reality art gallery. The gallery, presented by artist Randall Coleman, reimagines historical black-and-white photos in vibrant color. For more information, visit trustarts.org.

Faces of Diversity: Exploring the Black Diaspora | Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Join the Office of Inclusion and Belonging as it welcomes you to an interactive experience that highlights the shared history of the African American, African, Caribbean, Latin American and other Black communities. Focusing on food, music and storytelling, the Office for Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion states that this program will “allow students to broaden their understanding and appreciation of these diverse cultures.” The event will take place in the Lower Lounge of the William Pitt Union.

Mal Goode Reporting: The Life and Work of a Black Broadcast Trailblazer | Feb. 13 at 4 p.m.

Mal Goode, a Pitt alumnus and the first Black network TV respondent, was a trailblazer for the Black community and is being honored in a new book. Join the authors, Liann Tsoukas and Rob Ruck, for a discussion and Q&A session about their book, “Mal Goode Reporting: The Life and Work of a Black Broadcast Trailblazer.” The event will take place in the O’Hara Student Center. Registration is available on the University of Pittsburgh Events Calendar.

Douglass Day | Feb. 14 at 12 p.m.

Head to the Robert Henderson Language Media Center on the ground floor of the Cathedral of Learning to virtually join the national Douglass Day broadcast from the Library of Congress in celebration of American abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass’ birthday. Transcribe material from the African American Perspectives Collection and compete in a Douglass Day Bake Off by bringing in sweets to share or posting a photo on social media. For more information about the event, visit The University of Pittsburgh Events Calendar.

Open Mic Night: Black History Month | Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

Pitt, along with the Black Action Society, is aiming to celebrate the work of Black creators through an open mic night. All Pitt students, faculty and staff are welcome to play original music, dance, perform poetry, skits and monologues and more. The event will take place at the Cathedral of Learning in room B50. Registration can be found on the University of Pittsburgh Events Calendar.

A Choral Celebration of Black History Month | Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Join the Bach Choir of Pittsburgh for a celebration of Black musical heritage at the Eastminster Presbyterian Church. According to The Pittsburgh Magazine, the night of music features “works by Adolphus Hailstork, R. Nathaniel Dett, Margaret Bonds, Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, and more.” Tickets can be purchased here.

Leroy Irvis Celebration: Feb. 26 6 p.m.

Each year, Pitt hosts an annual K. Leroy Irvis Black History Month Celebration to honor the legacy of K. Leroy Irvis, a Pitt alumnus and the first Black speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. During this celebration, seven members of the Pittsburgh community will be recognized for their volunteerism and dedication to equality and justice. This annual celebration will take place in the Connolly Ballroom in Alumni Hall. Tickets are free, but Pitt requests an RSVP.