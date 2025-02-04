Opinion | Post-Grammys thoughts

There is no right opinion when it comes to the Grammys, but if there is, we sure got them/ The 2025 Grammys gave the world a plethora of moments to talk about and dissect, from Beyoncé’s groundbreaking win for “Cowboy Carter” to Kendrick Lamar’s clean sweep for “Not Like Us.”

The Pitt News writers and notorious music snobs detail some of their post-Grammys thoughts below.

Beyoncé’s AOYT win for “Cowboy Carter” was a long time coming // Danae Poteat, Senior Staff Columnist

Last night still feels like a blur — seeing the artist that I’ve looked up to for more than 10 years make history by winning Album of the Year for the first time honestly felt surreal. With the amount of screaming and crying I did, you would think I was the one who just won a Grammy. Even thinking about it now, I feel myself getting emotional because this award has been a long time coming.

For years, the Grammys snubbed Beyoncé for Album of the Year. Her music has always been exceptional, giving us depth and range and no two albums that sound the same. This can be specifically said for “Cowboy Carter.” Her venture into country music has introduced so many, including myself, into the genre while also giving recognition to other Black country artists who are currently in the industry.

I could not be happier that “Cowboy Carter” had the honor of being Beyoncé’s first album to win Album of the Year. It is a true masterpiece that goes through the history and emotion of Black Southern pride, reclaiming her country roots and showing that even being 25-plus years in the industry, she can still give the world something we’ve never seen before.

Beyoncé continuously proves that her barrier-breaking and success are ongoing processes. She is the artist with the most Grammy wins in history, the first Black woman to win Country Album of the Year and the first Black woman to win Album of the Year since Lauryn Hill won in 1999. Day in and day out, she proves why she deserves the title of Queen Bee, with her undeniable success and talent.

Chappell Roan is THE BEST new artist // Thomas Riley, Opinions Editor

Chappell Roan won Best New Artist at the Grammys, and I could not be happier. She deserves it for her amazing music and grand performances alone, but it’s so great to see someone so gay — and aggressively so — be honored with the award. Even if our new federal administration will do its best to erase queer lives and bury their identities, artists like Chappell Roan, who ended her performance of “Pink Pony Club” waving pink, white and blue flags on national television, help remind us that they won’t have an easy time doing it.

Since her rise to fame, she has spoken up for trans people, for women and for Palestinians in the occupied territories — going so far as to decline performing at the White House if the administration would not meet her standards for justice. She has called out rude photographers on the red carpet, and as a result, we all saw a much more respectful paparazzi last night. In her Grammy acceptance speech, she dedicated her time to demand labels offer better wages, healthcare and support to developing artists like her.

Chappell Roan is not just a great singer or extravagant performer — she is an artist who cares as deeply about her own work as she does about justice in the industry and beyond it. I’m so glad her approach to the music scene has been so successful, and I’m even more glad that she now has an award to commemorate that success.

Red carpet love and hate // Julianna Steach, Staff Columnist

To start off, I loved Chappell Roan’s red carpet dress. Her Vivienne Westwood-esque gown is directly from my dreams. She reminded me of Helena Bonham Carter while still rocking iconic drag-style makeup. I fear I’m on my knees for this look. Sabrina Carpenter’s look was very classic Hollywood — a style that fits her oh so well. And her faux bob! She’s a mini Marilyn Monroe.

We can’t forget Doechii, who looked snatched as always. The exaggerated hip padding gives an hourglass shape to her suit-slash-dress, creating the perfect dichotomy of masculine and feminine that Doechii has made her signature look. Then, of course, she had flawless braids to top off the look. Charli XCX devoured, naturally. The perfect shape, tattered fabric and knee-high boots make for a chic party-girl look.

An interlude for Billie Eilish — you can do no wrong in my eyes. My email is in my columnist bio if you need a shoulder to cry on about not winning this year or if you just want to grab lunch or something.

Now for some looks that I did not love quite as much. Taylor was actually wearing Vivienne Westwood, and I found it underwhelming. It lacked the edgy effect that makes Westwood groundbreaking. She should take some notes from Lady Gaga who didn’t just wear Vivienne Westwood but stunned in it. Jaden Smith is apparently still too caught up in the economic and political state of the world to even leave the house, so he brought it on his head, I guess? Gracie Abrams’ dress looked like a character in a crossover of Dune and The Nun.

A well-deserved win for Doechii with two Is // Irene Moran, Senior Staff Columnist

Right as we sat down to watch the Grammys on Sunday night, a friend and I immediately said that Doechii deserves a win. Only minutes later, it was announced that she won Best Rap Album of the Year for her mixtape “Alligator Bites Never Heal.” My friend and I screamed at the TV as we eagerly awaited her speech. Her mixtape is absolutely incredible, and everyone should give it a listen.

During her speech, Doechii mentioned that she is the third woman to win rap album of the year in the Grammy’s history. Before her was Lauryn Hill in 1997 and Cardi B in 2019. Not only did Doechii win this award, but it was her first Grammy ever. She was up against J. Cole, Common & Pete Rock, Eminem and Future & Metro Boomin. I personally think she deserved it the most over everyone she was up against.

Doechii also performed “Catfish” and “Denial Is A River” at the Grammys. The vocals were everything and the dancing was impeccably synchronized. Everything was awesome! Doechii’s performance was my favorite of the night, with Chappell Roan’s coming in second.

Being a hater is an art form // Ryleigh Lord, Editor-in-Chief

Kendrick Lamar’s 5-category sweep for “Not Like Us” proved a few things to me — rap music will always have the ability to capture a cultural moment, Kendrick is in a league entirely of his own, and, perhaps most importantly, being a hater is a true art form.

We have to remember why this song came out in the first place. Kendrick didn’t just wake up one morning and decide to release the most acidic and severe diss track of all time for fun. No, he was goaded into it by Drake, who mistakenly thought he could pick a fight with the man who penned “To Pimp a Butterfly.”

“Not Like Us” is as popular and successful as it is because it is a legitimately well-crafted song that capitalizes on the legitimately concerning details of Drake’s life, and as someone who can appreciate the written word and who also often wants to let out my hater tendencies, I am so happy that Kendrick is getting his moment for something he did not even ask to be involved with in the first place.

Sometimes there is nothing left to do besides let loose the meanest thoughts you have about people of questionable constitutions, and Kendrick’s success further proved that age-old saying — “If you come for the king, you best not miss” — or else the entirety of Hollywood’s musical elite will one day be singing about your predatory allegations.