Your guide to the 2025 Student Government Board elections

SGB’s 2025 election is approaching, and undergraduate students will soon have the opportunity to vote for their next campus leaders. SGB Elections Chair Charles Rutkowski is encouraging students to “take an active role” in the process and engage in the election.

“SGB’s main role is to advocate and represent the student body,” Rutkowski said. “[The election] is important so the initiatives and ideas students care about are represented in SGB.”

The election process began in January with information sessions and workshops to prepare candidates. The initial deadline for candidate submissions was Jan. 31, but students can still apply through the late candidacy deadline on Feb. 25.

As the election draws near, students will have multiple opportunities to learn about the candidates and their platforms before voting on Mar. 11. The full list of candidates will be released on Feb. 5, kicking off the campaigning period, which includes a meet-and-greet on Feb. 18 and a presidential debate on Feb. 25.

The ballot’s executive section includes candidates for president and vice president. The president acts as the primary advocate for the student body, while the vice president oversees the executive board’s activities.

“The responsibilities of these roles include advocating for students, attending committee meetings, and ensuring that student concerns are addressed within the university’s decision-making processes,” Rutkowski said.

In addition to the executive ballot, seven board member positions are available. Elected members will pursue personal initiative goals, attend committee meetings and represent the student body in administrative matters.

“[Executive board members] will complete initiatives throughout the year and attend all meetings of the committees they are liaisons to,” Rutkowski said. “They’ll also keep the board informed on the business of those committees.”

From Feb. 5 to Feb. 25, candidates can seek endorsements, raise funds, advertise online, distribute non-printed campaign materials, hang banners and place ads in The Pitt News.

Starting Feb. 25, candidates can hand out printed materials and use chalk to promote their campaigns. However, all campaign items must cost less than $5, and chalking is only allowed on washable sidewalk areas. The SGB office and related events must remain neutral spaces.

On Mar. 11, students will receive an electronic ballot via email, allowing them to vote online between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

“All undergraduate students who aren’t solely enrolled in the College of General Studies are eligible to vote,” Rutkowski said. “Students can vote for one executive ticket and up to three executive board candidates.”

Rutkowski said all candidates must adhere to SGB’s election code to guarantee a fair process. “The Elections Committee will remain neutral throughout the proceedings to maintain fairness,” he added.

Rutkowski encouraged candidates to bring “passion and purpose” to their campaigns, saying students “resonate” with candidates who have a “ strong vision and motivation” for the changes they want to implement.

“I would tell candidates to have a clear and compelling ‘why’ behind their campaign,” Rutkowski said. “Make sure you reflect on the issues you care about, the change you want to bring to campus, and how your leadership can serve the student body.”

Students can visit the SGB website, follow @pitt_sgb and @pittsgb.elections on Instagram and attend election events to stay informed about candidates and their platforms.