Police blotter: Jan. 30 – Feb. 4

Thursday, January 30

Pitt police assisted City police with a disorderly person at Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street.

Pitt police assisted City police with a hit and run at Darragh Street and Terrace Street.

Friday, January 31

An officer took a report for domestic abuse at the 3800 block of Bates Street.

Pitt police assisted City police in serving a protection from abuse order at Litchfield Tower B.

Saturday, February 1

An individual reported they left their book bag unattended, and upon returning, it was missing at Scaife Hall. Investigation pending.

An officer took a criminal mischief report at Pi Kappa Phi. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft report at the 300 block of North Craig Street.

Sunday, February 2

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Monday, February 3

An officer took a report regarding a harassment by communication at the Assembly Building.

Pitt police assisted Bethel Park police in serving a protection from abuse order at Detre Hall.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of a notebook at the Litchfield Tower lobby. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, February 4

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a fight in progress at Semple Street.