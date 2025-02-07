Fully Booked // Are Classics Worth Reading?

In my junior year of high school, I made a far-too-long list of books I wanted to read before graduating. About 90% of the books on that list were classic novels written in the 19th century. I figured that reading as many books as I possibly could from authors like Jane Austen, the Brontë sisters, Charles Dickens and Leo Tolstoy would be well worth my time because it would mean I’d read a lot of “impressive” books. Honestly, I think my obsession with watching “Gilmore Girls” was probably a major reason why I was thinking that way. I figured that reading a large number of classic novels would make me appear as well read and school smart as Rory Gilmore.

I started with “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott, then moved on to Charlotte Brontë’s “Jane Eyre.” I was relatively surprised by how much I enjoyed each of these books because I went into them assuming they would have boring plots and nearly impossible-to-understand language. Originally, when I thought about women in the 19th century, I imagined them to be people who never or rarely ever tried to defy societal expectations, especially those placed upon them by men. Reading stories about female characters in the 19th century written by women in the 19th century showed me how independent many women were at this time, despite the expectation that women prioritize marriage and motherhood over anything else. The character Jo March in “Little Women” specifically proved to me that feminism existed long before it became a mainstream movement.

Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” seemed like the obvious classic to take on next. Although I didn’t actually have any idea of what this book was about, I figured I would have to love it. There are several film and TV adaptations of “Pride and Prejudice,” so it’s obvious that a significant number of people continue to fall in love with this book over 212 years since its original publishing. I found a copy of Austen’s novel at a used bookstore, bought it and started reading it the summer before my senior year of high school. My most consistent thought while reading this book was — “I’m bored.” I was unable to pay attention to the storyline, so there were times when I would read a chapter, get to the end and realize I had no idea what I had just read. Despite how bored I was, I wanted to finish the book just to be able to say that I’d read it, so very slowly, I pushed through every last page. But, once I finished it, I genuinely didn’t think it was worth all that time.

I never planned to read “Pride and Prejudice” ever again, but as luck would have it, I was assigned to read it for a class this semester. So, I tried to start reading it again with an open mind and the hope that I would enjoy it more than I did in high school. Unsurprisingly, I didn’t. I was just as bored and just as confused about why so many people seem to adore this book.

I don’t know many people who find the idea of reading classic novels appealing. The language is outdated, and it’s hard to relate to the characters because they live in a very different society. But I can’t say that reading classics is entirely pointless. It gives you a valuable glimpse into life and society at a time that seems incredibly ancient now. And while it’s not the case with all classic novels, those like “Little Women” and “Jane Eyre” are extremely valuable because their authors were willing to write about women who defied societal expectations.

However, I don’t think that you have to read a large number of classics to be well read. Reading modern books allows us to learn about different views and experiences of the time we’re living in. Ultimately, I think the benefit to reading classic fiction is that you have a better understanding of that specific time period, but I can’t say that reading a classic novel is worth your time more than a book that was published this year is.





