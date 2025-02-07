Take Four | Rooting interests, new video game release and jersey discrepancy

Let The Jersey Numbers Do Their Job // Alex Kiger, Staff Writer

How many Petterssons is too many Petterssons? That’s a question the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks are trying to answer. The Canucks recently acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson from Pittsburgh and are now up to three men with the same last name on their current roster.

With so many Petterssons on the team, the newest two had the initial of their first name added to their jerseys, supposedly to help deal with the confusion. But I have to ask, if we’re doing initials on jerseys with the same last name, doesn’t it defeat the purpose of the jersey number?

Think about it. The number is designed to be the biggest differentiator between players on the ice, and for decades players in all major professional leagues in this country only wore numbers as their identification to fans, commentators and media.

Referees in the NHL or NFL don’t use a player’s name when they announce a penalty. They say the team, the infraction and the player’s number and call it a day.

When you’re sitting in the upper bowl at PPG Paints Arena or in the 500 level at Acrisure Stadium, you can’t even read the nameplates. If you’re watching on TV, most camera angles aren’t close enough to have a concise look at the nameplate. You can only see the jersey number, and if you know the numbers, you can identify who is who.

If you’re following the Canucks, figuring out which Pettersson is which is easiest if you can remember the numbers of all three guys. Putting the first initial on two of them defeats the purpose of jersey numbers and quite frankly, it’s just ugly. It looks out of place when you look at the other players on the team, who only have their last name on the nameplate.

Vancouver’s situation is particularly egregious when you consider that two of their three Petterssons have the same first name, Elias. So before Marcus got there, the second Elias was wearing an “E. Pettersson” nameplate, which is pointless, because to figure out which Elias is which, you would need the jersey number.

Let the jersey numbers do their job.

The Eagles are Back for Revenge // Ashley O’Doherty, Staff Writer

It’s possibly due to my blind Philly optimism, but this year truly feels like the Eagles’ year to take home their second Lombardi trophy and get revenge on the Chiefs. It’s a repeat of Super Bowl LVII, but this time around, the Eagles have all the tools they need to stop the Chiefs from earning a potential three-peat. With a stacked roster and a drive for redemption, the Eagles are poised to make a statement, and key players like running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts are the ones leading the charge.

There’s no denying that MVP finalist Barkley is the missing piece the Eagles were searching for. With over 2,005 rushing yards this season and 442 rushing yards in the playoffs, he is going to play a big role in the Super Bowl. After his electric game against the Commanders in which he scored three touchdowns, Barkley is the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ defense.

The Eagles’ defense dominated all season, allowing an average of 278.4 yards per game. The top-ranked defense was on full display in the NFC Championship, forcing four turnovers against Washington. With Philadelphia’s additions of NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist linebacker Zack Baun and rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, the defense is stronger than ever before and can apply enough pressure to the Chiefs’ offense and three-time Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

It’s no secret that losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago stuck with Hurts. He went viral for having his iPhone background set as a picture of him walking back into the locker room after the defeat, with red and gold confetti falling all around him.

There’s no way that Hurts will let that happen again. After making history in the NFC Championship game by becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for a touchdown and rush for three touchdowns in multiple playoff games, Philly fans are confident in their QB. Hurts is built for big moments and will give it his all in his second Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIX has a strong possibility of becoming a nail-biter, but if the Eagles play like they know how to, I have no doubt that they will hold up that Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night in New Orleans. Until then, all of Philly will hold its breath, anxiously hoping for a second Super Bowl win.

New Cover, New Era: MLB The Show 25 // Sean McQuillan

A Steel City phenom, a Charm City slugger and a Cincy cyclone. Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson, and Elly De La Cruz headline this year’s edition of the MLB The Show 25 video game.

Each player has quickly become the “poster boy” of their respective franchise. The fact that none of the athletes are older than 24 years old is even more mind-blowing, as Fernando Tatis Jr. is the only other younger cover athlete in the game’s history.

Last season, all three of the athletes on the MLB the Show 25 cover were first-time All-Stars and top 20 MVP finalists. Henderson, the oldest of the three, was named the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year at the age of 23 years and seven months.

De La Cruz, who turned 23 this past January, was the youngest All-Star selection since Wayne Simpson in 1970 earned an All-Star selection. Skenes, who will turn 23 in May, was voted National League Rookie of the Year in November of last year after making his big-league debut and finished as a runner-up for the National League Cy Young Award.

On March 18, the game’s 20th edition is available to the general public. The new game will become available on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S and Sony PlayStation 5.

Rooting for the Eagles Because They’re Hotter // Patrick Diana, Staff Writer

Super Bowl LIX sees the Eagles and Chiefs match up once again after the Chiefs reached dynasty status last year and Mahomes entered the ever-annoying GOAT argument.

As a Steelers fan, losing to the Chiefs on Christmas day with no Beyoncé halftime show to make up for it was rough, to say the least. The script is getting tiring.

Since both teams, fans and roster alike, range from insufferable — the Chiefs — to annoying — the Eagles — I decided to root for the team that is more attractive. With the absolute ten that is Jalen Hurts running their offense, I’ll be rooting for the Eagles on Sunday night.

On top of the Hurts factor, DeVonta Smith and Cooper DeJean are undoubtedly American heartthrobs. Don’t even get me started on Saquon Barkley.

On the other side, the average dud on the Kansas City roster couldn’t pick up someone from Mario’s. While no player could match the looks of T.J. Watt, the Eagles beat out the Chiefs. In post-season play, using a different measure to root for a new team is helpful. With that being said — fly, Eagles, fly.