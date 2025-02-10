‘Go birds’: Students climb light poles, celebrate Eagles Super Bowl victory over Chiefs

Over one thousand Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to the Cathedral of Learning to celebrate their team’s 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Pitt Police closed sections of Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard following the game to make way for the crowd of students. At least one person tore down a street sign on Bigelow Boulevard. Pitt Police announced all roads in Oakland were reopened around 11:30 p.m.

The Eagles’ victory marked its first Super Bowl win since 2018 and the second win in the franchise’s history. Fans outside the Cathedral of Learning yelled “go birds” and chanted “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!” while Pitt Police stood outside prohibiting students from entering the building.

Michael Ricci, a sophomore mechanical engineering major who climbed a light pole, said he’s been an Eagles fan since 2018 and climbing the pole was “hard as hell.”

“It was a very, very well-played game by the Eagles,” Ricci said. “Jalen Hurts is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Overhated, completely overhated. Patrick Mahomes [is] out of the GOAT debate. He’s terrible.”

Brian Smith, a sophomore biology major, called the crowd of students “beautiful” and praised Eagles fans for their dedication.

“The game was a blowout. The Chiefs weren’t even meant to be there,” Smith said. “The Eagles are clearly the best team in the NFL and it’s not close.”

Chaitrali More, a sophomore neuroscience major from Philadelphia, showed appreciation toward Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. More donned wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s jersey to celebrate her hometown team.

“This is a huge win for us,” More said. “We beat the Chiefs from their three-peat, what more can we ask for?”