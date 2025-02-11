The Force is strong in Pittsburgh after ‘Star Wars’ In Concert

Not so long ago, in a galaxy not too far away, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra performed the music of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” bringing in fans from every planet and Jedi order to enjoy a night of music and film. The concert, led by associate conductor Jacob Joyce, played Feb. 7 to 9 at Heinz Hall in downtown Pittsburgh.

“Star Wars: A New Hope” is famously scored by John Williams, whose other composition credits include classics like “Home Alone,” “Jaws,” “Schindler’s List” and “Jurassic Park.” Williams’ score is still regarded as one of the best film scores of all time, even after competing with almost 50 years of blockbuster films. “Star Wars’’ sound is marked by a balance Williams creates between the film’s moments of climax, like Darth Vader’s entrance to “Imperial March,” and its moment of quiet power, such as “Princess Leia’s Theme.” French horns and flutes are signatures of the film’s lighter moments, with deeper instruments like the tuba and bass drum marking high points in the score’s intensity. The Pittsburgh Symphony not only replicated the movie’s original soundtrack but increased its impact on the film as a whole.

The movie continues to hold a huge significance in pop culture, even with its 50-year anniversary coming in 2027. For many symphony goers, the concert was a way to revel in their love for “Star Wars” and bond with other fans. Kristin Matheny, a Pittsburgh resident and “Star Wars” fan, organized a trip to the symphony for her group of friends, citing their collective love for the film and a new way for them to be involved with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

“We’re a great group of friends, and I know that there’s several of them that love ‘Star Wars’ as much as we do, and so I thought it was a great way to introduce them to the symphony and to see the movie, which they really enjoy as well,” Matheny said.

The format of the concert and movie screening also drew in Matheny, who’s seen similar concerts or movies such as “Love Actually” and “The Princess Bride,” as the viewing experience becomes heightened with the live orchestra.

“It’s great to be able to see some of these movies on a big screen, and it’s also really neat to hear the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra play — sometimes you forget they’re playing because they’re such a part of the movie, and they’re so amazing. And so to see sort of the two pieces meld together, the movie and the orchestra, is really a unique and amazing experience,” Matheny said.

An audience of all ages packed Heinz Hall, its seats filled with some of the youngest and oldest “Star Wars” fans alike. The experience was different from a traditional symphony concert, where quiet audience etiquette is the standard, as cheers and hollers rang throughout the hall when significant plot twists happened in the movie and the score. At the conductor’s intermission message, where Joyce discussed the performance and the work of John Williams, an audience member replicated Chewbacca’s signature “wookie roar,” sending the crowd and even the conductor into a fit of laughter. At breaks during the music, symphony members stared up at the screen to enjoy the movie alongside the audience.

Paula Frauen, who attended the concert in a Baby Yoda T-shirt, is a longtime fan of “Star Wars” and joined Matheny to watch the film. Frauen, like Matheny, has seen films in concert and loves the experience.

“I love ‘Star Wars,’ and I love the PSO,” Frauen said.

“Star Wars” in concert blends the lines between live music and traditional film to create a trip to the symphony suited for lovers of both the movie and score. The hall had a large projector strung up above the heads of the symphony musicians. The conductor had a tablet-like screen in front of him displaying the movie while he was conducting its score with colorful lines and a precise running time on the screen to keep the orchestra on track. The gold-accented walls and classical structure of Heinz Hall contrasted the projector technology, creating a harmonious blend of the old institution and modern interests.

The concert attracted fans with a wide range of interest in the saga, including members of the Starkiller Garrison of the 501st Legion, who cosplayed for the concert as Darth Vader, a stormtrooper, and a member of the Imperial Army. The 501st Legion is a worldwide group dedicated to cinematically accurate “Star Wars” costumes, scenes and charity efforts. The Starkiller Garrison, Southwestern PA’s chapter of the legion, volunteers throughout the Pittsburgh community while cosplaying as assigned “Star Wars” characters, and donates all proceeds to charity. In 2022, Starkiller Garrison helped to raise over 250,000 dollars for efforts in Pittsburgh and is open for volunteer events all year. Bill Cable, a stormtrooper for the group, spoke about their charity efforts and impact on the community.

“We visit Children’s Hospital in costume, visit the kids … do different fundraisers for different charities,” Cable said.

“Star Wars” In Concert offered a novel and exciting way for people to get involved with the Pittsburgh Symphony through their love for the film franchise. Fans from all over gained a new appreciation of John Williams’ score while enjoying the classic movie “Star Wars: A New Hope.”