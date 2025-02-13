From Pop to Personal // The Movie That Changed Me

In January of 2020, my life changed. Okay, that may be a little dramatic, but to me, it did — just probably not what you’re thinking. I didn’t win any big awards or travel across the globe. I didn’t meet a celebrity or win the lottery. Although nothing to this extent happened, my life was altered. Sitting in the theater as the lights dimmed, I didn’t know that the movie I was about to watch was going to impact me so greatly, but it did.

Let me set the scene. It was just months before the world shut down due to COVID. I was in eighth grade, about to celebrate my 14th birthday. I would love to say that I am a totally different person than 13-year-old me, but that’s not the case. I am simply a little taller, a lot more confident and now have curtain bangs instead of actual bangs. I am still the same absolute complete fangirl and movie lover I was then.

So I was elated when one of my closest friends — whose birthday is three days before mine — decided to celebrate her birthday at the movies. Nothing brought me more joy than sitting with the people I loved and just melting into a movie. We originally planned to see “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which had me giddy. I’ve always loved humor, and I liked the first “Jumanji,” so I knew it was going to be a blast. About two days before the celebration, my friend told me that the times didn’t work out for the movie so we would be seeing another movie instead — “Little Women.”

I have to admit, I was upset. I had obviously heard of “Little Women” before, but all I knew was that it was a dated book that had been remade repeatedly. I wanted action, I wanted humor, I did not want whatever “Little Women” was. Boy, was I wrong.

Still, I wasn’t going to let my lack of interest get in the way of having a fun time. So, when about ten of us piled into the Regal, I knew we would make the most of it. We ordered a large buttery popcorn, and I grabbed my favorite movie theater candy — watermelon Sour Patch Kids. During the trailers, we giggled at the movies and outwardly stated our opinions, much to the rest of the theaters’ distaste. When the lights dimmed, I prepared myself for a snoozefest.

From the moment the movie opened with Jo March traveling through the busy streets of New York, I was transfixed. The immaculate cinematography and moving score kept my eyes glued to the screen. Woven throughout the film was the story of four sisters, each trying to find their place in a society where women were seen as less than men. I saw pieces of myself in each sister, picking out characteristics that I could relate to. I also was first introduced to Timothée Chalamet in this film, playing Jo’s best friend and Amy’s love interest, Theodore Laurence. I could go on and on about his performance, but that’s a tangent for another blog.

As the story progressed, I realized just how attached I had gotten to each character. As the end drew near, I couldn’t even imagine parting ways with them. I still remember being left in tearful awe as the credits rolled across the screen. I glanced at my friends with wide eyes and realized they all were left in the same state that I was. It almost feels like fate that we were there in that theater on that cold day in January, witnessing an absolute masterpiece. Not a single day has passed where I haven’t thought about that movie and all that it means to me.

Watching “Little Women” at the age I did was monumental and has shaped my mindset to this day. What makes “Little Women” so special is the fact that it highlights the endless possibilities for women. By showing varying stories such as how Jo March wants to be a writer and how Meg March has always dreamed of starting a family, young girls and women alike are shown that they can accomplish whatever their hearts desire.

I’ve been fortunate enough to be raised by two loving parents who have always taught me that I can do whatever I put my mind and heart to. Through seeing those same teachings reflected in “Little Women,” I was inspired to push myself to achieve my dreams and be grateful that I am a woman living in today’s society.

Lately, I’ve felt overwhelmed by thoughts of the future. When I close my eyes and dream of a career, I see myself going in so many different directions. Sometimes it feels like I need to figure it all out now to put myself in the best position for the future. During those times when I feel overwhelmed by the unknown of the future, I try to think about the beauty of “Little Women,” and how no matter what path I take, I should be grateful that I am able to take that path.

I often think back to my 13-year-old self sitting in that theater, excited for the future without a single worry in sight. I try to channel that same excitement and remember how big my dreams were. Being in college makes the future feel urgent and overwhelming, but “Little Women” reminds me that growth and change are natural.

Looking back, I never could have predicted how much a simple change in movie plans would impact me. Sitting in that theater, I realized that there’s not a single path to success or happiness. As women, we need to be encouraged to forge our own paths, to make mistakes and to find joy even in the unknown. Whenever I feel lost or overwhelmed by the future, I think of Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy, each finding happiness in their own way, and I remind myself that my journey is mine to shape. I will always be grateful for that cold January day when I walked into the theater, expecting nothing, and walked out forever changed.