Spring sports in full swing as Pitt athletics return to the field, pool and track

Softball

Pitt softball (3-2, ACC 0-0) continues its season with a five-game slate on deck at the University of Houston tournament, taking on Incarnate Word (3-2), Houston (5-0) and Nevada (4-1).

Pitt kicked off its season last weekend with five games at the 2025 NFCA Leadoff Classic. The Panthers suffered two losses to SEC powerhouse teams, including a 7-0 shutout loss to Kentucky, but secured three victories over Morgan State, Kennesaw State and Southern Miss to stay above .500.

Pitt senior outfielder Saleyna Daniel led the Panthers star in the NFCA Leadoff Classic, going 5 for 6 at the plate on Saturday and finishing the five-game stretch with a team-best .545 batting average.

This weekend, Pitt matches up against UIW on Friday at 1 p.m., followed by games on Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Baseball

Pitt baseball opens its 2025 season in Port Charlotte, Florida for a three-game weekend with Eastern Michigan. The Panthers are coming off a 26-29 (ACC 10-20) campaign last season, finishing No. 13 in the ACC, above only Boston College.

Pitt currently holds the title of longest NCAA tournament drought in the conference, and the road to a tournament appearance is not easy for the Panthers. As a northern team, Pitt has the disadvantage of 27 away games this season. The Panthers have the second-most away games in the ACC and start their season with six neutral-site matchups.

The Panthers are returning five of their starters from last spring, helping them maintain their “Gritsburgh” culture for the upcoming season. Pitt’s most notable returner is senior first baseman Luke Cantwell who D1 Baseball recently named as the fifth-best first baseman in the country.

The Panthers play at 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and finish their weekend trip to Florida on Sunday at noon. The series is available to stream on FloSports.

Swim and dive

This weekend, Pitt swim and dive travels to Columbus, finishing its regular season at the Ohio State Winter Invitational. Ohio State, Ohio and ACC foe Notre Dame are competing against Pitt at the event.

The Panthers met the Buckeyes just two weeks ago in Pittsburgh, where the women’s swim and dive team ended its undefeated season in a 131.5-161.5 loss to Ohio State. The men’s team also suffered defeat at the hand of the Buckeyes, losing 114-181.

Pitt seeks its revenge starting Friday morning with preliminary events set for 11 a.m. and continuing through the weekend.

Track and field

Pitt track and field concludes its indoor regular season with a double meet weekend. The distance runners head to Boston for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational while the rest of the team is set to compete in the Clemson Tiger Paw.

In her last appearance, Pitt sophomore thrower Norrah Lemongo broke the standing shot put school record with a 16.77 meter throw. She currently ranks No. 2 in the ACC and No. 27 in the NCAA in the event.

The Clemson Tiger Paw, hosted at Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex, is slated to kick off at 11 a.m. on Friday and concludes Saturday evening. In Boston, doors open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday morning at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center, with events continuing across the weekend.