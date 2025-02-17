Take Four | TPN chops it up on hockey, NBA all-stars, baseball and TikTok in this week’s take four

The NHL now has the best All-Star game // Brian Sherry, Managing Editor

I used to love professional all-star games. From watching stars like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James represent the West and East in the NBA to having the NFL’s best convene in Hawaii for the annual Pro Bowl, professional all-star games used to feature the best of the best competing intensely for bragging rights and the accolades. But the state of the professional all-star game has fallen into disrepair. The NBA’s all-star game now embraces odd gimmicks instead of the star-powered brawls of the past, and the NFL now hosts a glorified dodgeball game. Even the MLB, the old gold standard of an all-star game, has lost some of its luster in the past few years, in my opinion.

But something magical is happening in the NHL. The league has flipped the traditional all-star game format on its head and debuted the Four Nations Face Off — an eight-day, round-robin competition featuring the NHL’s best representing their home countries. The Four Nations — USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden — opened up the action last week in Montreal, and it’s clear that this format is the best in the professional world. The USA and Canada proved this during their Saturday night grudge match. 4.4 million viewers tuned in to watch the two best hockey nations in North America brawl on the ice as the Canadian fans booed the American national anthem before the teams engaged in three fights within the first seconds of action. The United States ultimately grabbed a narrow 3-1 win and punched its ticket to the championship round on Thursday night.

This format is the best in professional sports for various reasons, but I think the fact that the players are representing their countries is the biggest. The other three major all-star games field their teams based on conference alignment or some other arbitrary process, such as the all-star draft in the NBA. This results in matchups with little to no energy or animosity between the teams, as the players wear jerseys that have no symbolism. But by putting flags on the jerseys and having the teams represent real countries, the NHL has given players and fans a reason to care about the games. The mild nationalist sentiment on display this week may not have improved relations between the competing nations, but my God did it produce some good hockey. I give the NHL an A+ for creating an exciting all-star competition, but an F for promoting world peace.

@bubbacollinss is the unofficial ambassador for the Eagles // Ava Nicholas, Staff Writer

If you ever found yourself scrolling through TikTok on any given day during the NFL season, there’s a strong chance you’ve stumbled upon Bubba Collins on your feed. Usually seen sporting one of his countless Eagles jerseys in his college dorm room, Collins will without a doubt make you laugh as he screams into his camera about his undying love for his team. With his passionate, hilarious and sometimes chaotic videos about the Philadelphia Eagles, Bubba has unintentionally become an ambassador for the team, helping to expand the fanbase far beyond Philly.

His videos truly capture the highs and lows of living as an Eagles fan, and his infectious energy resonates with both die-hards and casual NFL followers. His ability to blend comedy with genuine enthusiasm has made him a fan favorite. His viewership skyrocketed throughout the regular season, and he has now amassed over 1 million followers.

With his videos blowing up and even getting reposted by the official NFL TikTok page, Collins has contributed to the Birds’ growing online presence, inspiring more fans to join in on the excitement. Because of his growing popularity on social media, Collins was even invited to an Eagles game. Countless casual watchers have become full-fledged Philly fans simply because of Collins’ videos.

In the City of Brotherly Love, Collins has officially reached celebrity status. Throughout the season, Birds fans have captured fun moments with the influencer at games, in public and on Broad Street following the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Some fans have even taken to other social media platforms to call for Quinta Brunson — actress, producer and Philadelphia native — to make Collins a guest star on her hit show, Abbott Elementary, which has already featured Eagles fans and players in previous episodes.

Even though he wasn’t catching touchdowns, Bubba Collins is undoubtedly an MVP in the digital world of Eagles fandom. His impact on social media proves that football isn’t just about what happens on the field, but that it’s about the community and passion that brings fans together.

From mid to must-see: Saving NBA All-Star Weekend // Sean McQuillan, Staff Writer

NBA All-Star Weekend is slated to have a different format this season after a rough history of the midseason contest.

The Western Conference’s 211-186 victory over the Eastern Conference last season was the tipping moment for the NBA All-Star Game, which has gone in the wrong direction for a few years now. Due to widespread criticism, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has changed the format to a four against four tournament this year. However, even this format isn’t up to my standards. The game, along with the other events that happen during the weekend, needs some major changes.

First off, turn the All-Star Game into a one-versus-one game, with the winner earning a big check and home-court advantage for its conference in the postseason. One side of the bracket features Eastern Conference All-Stars, the other Western. The competition would settle debates, and the competitive nature would shoot through the roof.

Next, bring pro dunkers into the dunk contest. Mac McClung just won this past weekend for the third straight season. Do you know what team he is on? Probably not, because he’s not even in the NBA. He plays in the G-League. So, why not invite dunking legends like Jordan Kilganon to compete? Let’s see if NBA dunking stars can keep up with social media’s streetball hoopers.

Lastly, all-stars are required to participate in all events. It’s quite literally called All-Star Weekend, yet most events lack actual all-stars. Every competition, from the three-point contest to the skills challenge, should feature top names like LeBron and Giannis.

Bubba Chandler is the most interesting name to watch in Pirates Spring Training // Alex Kiger, Staff Writer

What’s better than one NL Rookie of the Year? Two.

That’s certainly in the cards for the Pirates and righty prospect Bubba Chandler, who will try and carve out a spot for himself in a crowded and talented Pirates rotation. He was considered one of the best pitching prospects in his 2021 draft class, and he was ranked No. 15 in MLB.com’s Top 100 prospect list.

Now that Paul Skenes has graduated, Chandler is the headliner prospect in Pittsburgh’s farm system, which is still deep in the pitching department.

Chandler is coming off of a dominant season in the minor leagues. He started the year in Double-A with the Altoona Curve, where he pitched 80.1 innings to a 3.70 ERA, 1.008 WHIP and a 3.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In early August, he was promoted to Triple-A, where he somehow performed even better. He went a perfect 4-0 record with an impeccable 1.83 ERA, 1.042 WHIP and a 3.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Now, Chandler is hoping to secure a major league gig during spring training. But despite all the talent that the 22-year-old possesses, there’s a crowded field of pitchers he’ll have to contend with.

Behind Skenes, Jared Jones and Mitch Keller are the team’s top three. Bailey Falter is returning, and the Pirates are getting Johan Oviedo back, who missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

It’s not a matter of if, but when, for a talented arm like Chandler to make the team. If not this spring, then maybe later in the year, or certainly next season.

But if Chandler can force his way into the rotation after spring training, perhaps pushing one of Falter or Oviedo to the bullpen, he will instantly become a contender for Rookie of the Year.