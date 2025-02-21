Police blotter: Feb. 13 – Feb. 19

Thursday, February 13

An individual reported a harassment off campus. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible assault at Forbes and Bouquet.

A student reported the theft of their laundry at Litchfield Tower A. Investigation pending.

Pitt police conducted a warrant arrest for criminal trespass at Amos Hall.

Friday, February 14

Pitt police issued a warrant for stalking by communications and harassment at the 3900 block of Forbes Avenue.

An individual reported a retail theft at Maggie and Stella’s. Investigation pending.

Saturday, February 15

An officer took a harassment by communication report. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding a harassment at the Forbes Hall Pavilion.

Sunday, February 16

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Monday, February 17

A campus security authority reported a fondling at the Forbes Hall Pavilion.

A campus security authority reported a stalking at various campus locations.

A campus security authority reported a stalking outside a classroom at an undisclosed campus location.

An officer took a report regarding a theft by deception at the Chevron Science Center. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, February 18

An individual reported a package that was delivered was missing at Litchfield Tower C. Investigation pending.

An individual left their motorcycle jacket unattended and, upon returning, it was missing at Posvar Hall. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, February 19

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.