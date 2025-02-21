Take Four | The Pitt News Sports Desk talks March Madness, football and more

In this edition of Take Four, The Pitt News Sports Desk provides its hot takes on potential NCAA Cinderella teams, the Steelers’ chances of making the Super Bowl and more.

Clemson is due for another long March Madness run // Lily Goldstein, Staff Writer

Two weeks ago, one of Pitt’s ACC rivals, Clemson, defeated then-No. 2 Duke, despite making eight fewer three-pointers and shooting only 59% from the free-throw line.

Clemson somehow managed to secure a 77-71 victory over the Blue Devils. But before this game, Clemson was unranked with a 10-2 record in ACC play, positioning it as second in the conference.

The Tigers demonstrated their strength as a solid team heading into this matchup. In the final minute, Clemson trailed by two points but ultimately prevailed, winning by six.

One might expect that defeating the No. 2 team in the country would place Clemson in the top 20 of the national rankings, but it was initially ranked No. 23.

This week, Clemson jumped to No. 18, while Duke dropped only one spot. Clemson is a team to watch over the coming weeks, especially as March Madness approaches. Clemson has the potential to reach the Elite Eight this year. If beating Duke doesn’t establish how good Clemson is, I’m not sure what will.

Steelers Super Bowl soon // Patrick Diana, Staff Writer

When thinking of amazing Steelers’ eras, what comes to mind? I’d bet nothing in the last 10 years.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, but he also has not won a playoff game in the last eight years, missing the postseason entirely three times.

But I have faith because, for the majority of this drought, Tomlin has tried to find a franchise-building quarterback. Dynasties and eras are built by quarterbacks — Joe Montana, Tom Brady and, recently, Patrick Mahomes.

The city of Pittsburgh has seen two franchise-altering quarterbacks — Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger. Without these two, the Steelers have no Lombardis with Roethlisberger winning two and Bradshaw winning four. Quarterbacks win Super Bowls — not kickers or coaches.

Once the Steelers find a quarterback, they are on the cusp of another Lombardi. Their roster includes great players like linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and running back Najee Harris.

Is Justin Fields a dynastic quarterback? Probably not. But a young quarterback will find his way into a Black and Gold jersey soon to bring the Steelers to the Superbowl.

Nike’s Super Bowl ad doesn’t match up with how they treated Allyson Felix // Sara Meyer, Senior Staff Writer

This year’s Super Bowl included another Nike commercial promoting women in sports. Nike’s advertisement featured WNBA players Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson, gymnast Jordan Chiles and sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. While the ad was meant to highlight women’s resilience in sports, those who remember Nike’s deal with Allyson Felix can see through the desperate cover-up.

In 2019, Nike cut six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix’s pay by 70% during her pregnancy. Nike made her sponsorship contingent on her performance after she gave birth. After months of negotiation, Nike denied Felix protection from punishment if her performance wasn’t top-tier in the months around childbirth.

Felix ultimately denied Nike’s pay cut offer and signed with Athleta instead and, after she gave birth to her daughter in 2018, she went on to win three more medals. Nike’s treatment of Felix is a testament to the entire industry’s mistreatment of female athletes. While Nike has taken steps in the right direction, the distasteful hypocrisy of this ad reads more like a cover-up than retribution.

The Boston Red Sox will challenge the Orioles for the AL East Crown // Thomas Simione, Staff Writer

It may seem crazy considering the team’s recent history, but this year, the Red Sox have a chance to make some noise in their division.

Boston hasn’t made the playoffs since 2021 and finished the 2024 campaign as a middle-of-the-road, .500 team. But the past offseason has now pushed the Red Sox back into playoff contention.

Alex Bregman headlines as the premier acquisition of the Red Sox, signing with the team on Feb. 15. Bregman, a former star with the Houston Astros, comes in as a premier defender at third and a right-handed slugger who can knock doubles off the green monster all season.

The Red Sox also traded for Garrett Crochet, one of my favorite moves of the offseason. Crochet, who is only 25, is coming off a career-high in innings pitched for the White Sox and an ERA of 3.58. Crochet has the potential of a star pitcher for the Red Sox and will fit in nicely with the rotation.

Walker Buehler and Aroldis Chapman round out a strong free-agent class and provide a veteran presence to an emerging young core. Players like Triston Casas, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Durran are all under 30 and can make the lineup a force.

Boston is also supported by its farm system, which is one of the best in the league. They have four prospects in the top 100, three in the top 20 and the second overall prospect in baseball in outfielder Roman Anthony.

The Red Sox have done a fantastic job building their team over the past few years and will sit near the top of the American League at the end of the season.