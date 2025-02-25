From Pop to Personal // Live from New York

“Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night.” Those seven words are etched into history forever. For 50 years, “Saturday Night Live” has brought humor to households worldwide. From hilarious sketches to recurring characters and incredible musical performances, SNL changed the comedic and television landscape for the better. The fact that the show is celebrating its 50th anniversary just goes to show that humor can prevail even in the darkest times.

I heard about SNL growing up, but I never actually took the time to watch it. The 11:30 p.m. airtime was way past my bedtime, and I don’t think I would have fully understood the humor. However, during COVID, I was left with a lot of free time. I spent the second half of my eighth-grade year at home, desperately trying to find hobbies and things to keep me sane.

One day, as I was aimlessly scrolling on YouTube, I stumbled upon an SNL compilation video. One video turned into two, then three — I couldn’t stop watching. I laughed and laughed, watching clips from various seasons and years. I was instantly hooked and grateful for the humor the sketches brought at such a difficult time.

Specifically, I became obsessed with the early 2000s cast. I consumed full episodes from the older seasons, laughing at sketches with Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Amy Poehler and many more comedic legends. From Samberg’s digital shorts to Hader’s portrayal of the infamous character Stefon on Weekend Update, I spent hours sitting in front of the TV, amazed by the power of comedy.

Since then, I’ve been transfixed. I spent countless hours trying to understand the magic of SNL and how they manage to put on a live show each week. From building new sets to creating hundreds of costumes and wigs, so many people work behind the scenes to bring the show to life. On top of that, the writers stay up all night crafting hilarious jokes, hoping their work will make it on air. Everyone in Studio 8H runs on pure adrenaline and comedy for about five days straight, and I am always in awe of what they’re able to accomplish.

It’s fitting to compare the chaos of SNL to that of my last few weeks. As spring break approaches, the assignments are piling up. Each day flies by as I try to complete my work, struggling to find enough hours in the day.

This semester, I’m taking Broadcast 1. It’s my first introduction to the broadcasting world, and it’s exciting to learn more about the industry and equipment. It’s a new experience working with high-quality cameras and gear. For our last project, we created a short video about an object. As I brainstormed ideas, I went to the library to pick up a camera, a field audio kit and a tripod. I was so focused on gathering the equipment that I didn’t consider how I would be getting it all back up to my dorm. The library is about a 15-minute walk up Cardiac Hill to my dorm. So I threw all the equipment on my shoulders and hobbled out of the building.

There was no way that I was going to make it all the way up the hill, so I went and waited for the shuttle. To make matters worse, as the equipment started to get heavier, it began to snow. When the shuttle finally arrived, I squeezed onto the packed bus, accidentally bumping a few people along the way. At that moment, I was overwhelmed and embarrassed, finding nothing about the situation funny. Now, though, I can sit here and laugh at how ridiculous I must have looked.

When I finally got back to the dorm, the situation only got funnier. For my project, my roommate and I came up with the idea of filming a stuffed animal war. So I spent a few hours filming “action” shots of my stuffed animals fighting hers. We couldn’t stop laughing at the absurdity of it all.

After gathering all the shots, I started editing, watching the battle really come to life. I couldn’t help but continue to laugh as I spent about 20 minutes trying to find the best explosion sound and the perfect music that would enhance the slow-motion shot of the stuffed animals falling off the bed.

There’s something so special about being able to find humor in life, especially in overwhelming times. During such a stressful week, that project for my broadcasting class reenergized my spirit. The fact that one minute that week I was worrying about a job interview and the next I was in my room filming a short film about stuffed animals perfectly sums up the chaos of college — and the humor and joy it brings.

I genuinely believe that if you’re able to find humor in your life and laugh at yourself from time to time, you’re doing something right. If college taught me anything, it’s that life moves extremely fast. We need to learn to not take things too seriously or get caught up in trivial problems. Instead, we should take a page out of SNL’s book and embrace the chaos and humor of our daily lives. I know that each week I am going to be met with moments of pure insanity, but I also know that, later, I’ll eventually be able to look back and laugh.