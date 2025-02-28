Police blotter: Feb. 20 – Feb. 26

Thursday, February 20

An officer took a report regarding a harassment. Investigation pending.

Friday, February 21

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, February 22

An officer took a report regarding institutional vandalism at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

Sunday, February 23

An individual was issued a citation for underage drinking at Sutherland Hall.

An officer took a report regarding a harassment at Litchfield Tower B. Three students were issued conduct referrals.

Officers responded to a report of a person trespassing at Hillman Library. The individual had an outstanding warrant from another agency. An officer will be filing additional charges for receiving stolen property and defiant trespass.

An officer took a report regarding a strong-armed robbery at the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue. One juvenile was arrested. Investigation pending.

Monday, February 24

An officer took a report regarding a harassment by communication.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of an Apple Watch at Trees Hall. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding a theft by deception. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, February 25

An officer took a report regarding a hit and run at Soldiers and Sailors. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding a criminal mischief at non-Greek housing. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding theft from a motor vehicle at the Centre Plaza Apartments. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, February 26

An individual reported that a bag of groceries that were delivered are now missing at the Residence Inn on Bigelow Boulevard. Investigation pending.

Officers responded to a trash can fire at Posvar Hall. City Fire along with City Arson responded and put the fire out.

Pitt police responded to a criminal mischief at PG Lot.