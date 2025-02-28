Editorial | We’re still waiting for better candidates

In just a few months, Pittsburgh will hold its primary election with current Democratic mayor Ed Gainey facing off against newcomer Corey O’Connor. Candidates Doug Austin, Tony Moreno and Jason Richey are competing for the Republican nomination. Since 1933, Pittsburgh has historically had a Democratic mayor, which means that the primary winner will most likely determine who wins the overall election.

Ed Gainey is the incumbent — elected in 2021 as the first black mayor of Pittsburgh, he ran on a platform focusing on equitable living and promised to promote Pittsburgh’s economic growth.

There’s no denying Gainey accomplished much for the city, including procuring the first police union contract in 20 years and designating money to eliminate traffic fatalities. Although Gainey has made strides in furthering Pittsburgh’s future, voters should not forget his original platform that so heavily emphasized the importance of affordable and fair housing. While Pittsburgh is still one of the most affordable cities in the country, this is only a reality for those who can afford to rent or purchase a home.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership began adding boulders at encampment sites, compelling the houseless population living there to relocate. Pittsburgh also implemented hostile architecture across the city, with benches full of spikes and armrests that make them impossible to sleep on. If Gainey was truly as progressive as he once claimed, he would try to seriously address this discrepancy by considering more humane and productive solutions for the most vulnerable populations in the city.

Additionally, he talked about making UPMC pay their fair share of taxes to bring more revenue to the city. In a pro-union stance, he supported the striking workers and believed getting more tax revenue would bring $6.4 million annually to the city. He developed a plan for this, but four years later has still not delivered on something that was such a big part of his campaign.

Politicians not fulfilling the promises they originally campaigned on is not a new story, but we need to hold our elected officials accountable for this. They were voted on because of their platform, and by not following through, they are destroying the confidence of their voters. In a democracy, citizens’ voices have to matter — it is the entire foundation of the system. Gainey’s inability to deliver on his promises allows for other candidates to enter the democratic nomination, such as O’Connor.

O’Connor is running on a promising platform. He’s worked as an Allegheny County controller for 11 years and is generally admired across the city. His campaign so far is similar to Gainey’s in 2021 in that key priorities are affordable housing, public safety and better management of the city’s budget.

As the son of the late Pittsburgh mayor, O’Connor worked in government for the majority of his career. In politics, nepotism runs deep. A political study determined that if a male had a father who was a Senator, they were 8,500 times more likely to become one. When you have ties to someone in politics, you already have an opening — the connections, resources and jobs that easily pave the way to power.

While he might do a decent job, these types of politicians do not represent the average citizen and often lack the understanding needed to work for a more equal system since their political connections helped make their eventual careers. It is too early in O’Connor’s career to tell what kind of politician he’ll be, so we can only hope he will uphold his promises rather than disregard them in pursuit of power.

Not only as Americans but as citizens of Pittsburgh, we deserve a person of high integrity who can truly deliver on promises made. We need someone who is not committed to their own power and political status, but an individual who is willing to listen and work for the citizens and address the most pressing needs — including the needs of those without a voice. It is essential that we stop settling and instead begin questioning any current systems that are maintaining the city’s unresolved problems. We must elect the candidate who is responsive to the needs of the people of our city first and one who is willing to be held accountable throughout their term.

