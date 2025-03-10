Pitt’s shift to PPG Paints Arena for commencement sparks mixed reactions

Commencement is about two months away, and many graduates and their families have already started to make travel arrangements.

In mid-February, the University announced that the 2025 spring commencement ceremony would be moved to PPG Paints Arena. However, since many graduates and their families have already made travel arrangements, the decision has prompted both excitement and concern from students over the logistics of transportation.

The ceremony is typically held at the Petersen Events Center. Since the class of 2025 is the largest graduating class in Pitt’s history, the University announced that this change is meant to “ensure every student can participate and receive an appropriate number of tickets for their family and friends.” While seating capacity at PPG Paints Arena varies, an end-stage concert can accommodate 14,536 people, compared to 12,508 people at the Petersen Events Center.

The University declined to comment on whether future commencements will be held off campus.

When DJ Kreiss, a political science and communications double major, first heard about the venue change, they were “shocked.”

“I know our class has always been pretty big,” Kreiss said. “I know there were issues with housing freshman year, and upperclassmen would say our class was big, but I never thought that it was that big.”

Kreiss said although they “don’t know how parking is going to work” at the arena, it will be “cool to have graduation in such a big place.”

“I’m from Hershey, Pennsylvania, and my high school graduation was at the Giant Center,” Kreiss said. “It’s a hockey and concert venue, and we sat on the floor of the ice. I’m guessing we’ll do the same at PPG, and it’s cool to have graduation at a more recognizable venue.”

John Shiffer, 65, of Richmond, Virginia, is coming to Pittsburgh in May for his daughter’s graduation from the Dietrich School. He booked an Airbnb in Shadyside for the weekend, and although the family will now have to drive to the venue instead of walking from South Oakland where his daughter lives, he said the change “is not that big of a deal.”

While holding commencement at PPG Paints Arena changes the parking situation, Shiffer says he’ll most likely use Uber or Lyft.

“I don’t want to worry about driving or parking,” Shiffer said.

Others raise concerns about the logistics of such a large arena. Gayle Devine, 53, of Marlton, New Jersey, has a son graduating from the Swanson School of Engineering. She said it would be “difficult” for people bringing elderly family members to navigate the stadium.

“It’s such a long day, and it’s difficult for the elderly to get around,” Devine said. “With this complete venue change, people may not be familiar with PPG whereas they may have been familiar with the Petersen Events Center.”

Devine said she thinks this change is “unfortunate,” and that the Petersen Events Center holds many memories for students, from first-year convocation to basketball games.

“When students went to the Petersen Events Center for convocation in 2021, the old chancellor said to look around and that this is just the beginning,” Devine said. “The next time these students were supposed to be there all together was graduation at the Pete.”

Devine said she would prefer an on-campus graduation because of the “cool vibe” and the nostalgia for graduates.

“Everyone’s running around campus in their cap and gown, and I think it’s good for underclassmen to see upperclassmen that way, to know that one day, it will be them,” Devine said. “I’m sure Pitt will do a lovely job decorating [PPG Paints]. But, I feel like just going up Cardiac Hill one last time as a class is going to be lost.”

According to the commencement website, all registered candidates will receive four tickets. Graduates can then request an additional two tickets, which they will receive if extras become available.

With a bigger venue for commencement, Shiffer said he is hoping to get more tickets for the ceremony.

“It’s actually a good change, since we might be able to get more tickets,” Shiffer said. “As of right now, my girlfriend, my daughter’s mother, my daughter’s grandmother and I will attend. If we get extra tickets, my sister and her husband might come too.”

Madeline Franz, a political science and history double major, would also like to bring more people to the commencement ceremony.

“I’d like to bring both my parents, my grandparents, and my brother, if I’m able to get more tickets,” Franz said.

While some people look forward to the opportunity of extra tickets, Devine questions the motivations behind changing the venue to accommodate a large class.

“Is it because people want more tickets to go?” Devine said. “I mean, I think people started asking for tickets for this year’s commencement the day after last year’s commencement.”

Kreiss said that it’s “nice to have something not everyone will get to experience.”

“Flexibility is important,” Kreiss said. “Everyone in college right now has been affected by the pandemic. We’ve had to reimagine schooling and live through a ton of new things. I think at this point, if we’re resistant to change, we’re doing ourselves a disservice.”