“They’re throwing trans people under the bus”: Counseling center faces backlash after event name change 

On Feb. 24, Pitt’s Counseling Center faced backlash after briefly renaming an event from “LGBT Peer Support Space” to “LGB Peer Support Space,” omitting the “T” for transgender. The change was quickly reversed, but many community members remain concerned about the impact of the decision.

“We deeply care about all students feeling supported and welcome at Pitt,” University spokesperson Jared Stonesifer said. “We have reevaluated our internal processes to prevent unintentional errors from occurring in the future.”

Several community members took to social media after the change to express concern. Pitt alum and civil rights activist Kate Koenig believes the change is due to federal legislation that threatens to cut funding for schools that continue to fund programs that support diversity, equity and inclusion.

“The University’s brand is always going to be its chief concern. [Pitt is] largely reliant on funds from the federal government to continue operating and attract students,” Koenig said. “I have no doubt administrators value inclusion, but point blank, [Pitt officials] are throwing trans people under the bus to save their funding.”

Koenig emailed approximately 15 University officials when she noticed the change. Three days later, she received a response from the dean of students’ office, which cited “human error” as the reason for the change.

“We are deeply concerned that all students feel supported and welcome at Pitt,” Koenig’s response from a university representative read. “We care about students’ wellbeing and are committed to creating a supportive environment where every student feels valued.”

Koenig said she was surprised by how quickly Pitt responded to the legislation but has been “expecting” these changes since Trump was elected in November.

“When I read the news, I immediately felt my stomach drop. I reached out to my fellow alumni, who voiced their disapproval toward the university through emails and phone calls,” Koenig said. “To see my alma mater capitulate in such a cruel way was disheartening, to say the least.”

Emmy Johnston, a junior computer science major, contacted the counseling center directly when she saw the updated event name.

“The representative I spoke to said the change came from higher-ups, not the counseling center itself,” Johnston said. “She didn’t say it directly, but it was obvious she was disappointed and not happy with the change.”

Johnston said the change was “shocking,” since she’s felt “extremely supported” by Pitt since her first year.

“As a transgender student, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by Pitt’s amount of LGBTQ resources,” Johnston said. “I hoped that, with all the positive experiences I’ve had, our admin would stand against the homophobic rhetoric and policies that are being pushed by the Trump administration.”

The name change follows recent reports that Pitt quietly removed web pages that mention diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. A Pitt representative said administrators did not issue any instructions to change web pages.

“If I were a current student, I would neither feel safe nor supported by Pitt. As an alumna, I feel deeply betrayed and angry,” Koenig said. “This action signals to marginalized and targeted groups — queer people, women, immigrants, disabled people, students of color — that the University cannot be trusted to stand up for them in the future.”

Johnston thinks this event is only “foreshadowing what’s to come,” considering that federal judges only temporarily blocked Trump’s proposed legislation.

“I can only hope this incident doesn’t set a precedent. It shouldn’t become normal to make such concerning changes and attribute it to a mistake when they’re confronted,” Johnston said. “It honestly makes me very scared for what’s coming in the future.”

Koenig hopes the University will issue a public apology and issue additional DEI training for staff.

“Ultimately, the University needs to listen to their students and faculty on what they need to do so trans people feel protected, supported, and valued at Pitt. It’s vital that those responsible take responsibility and listen to their students,” Koenig said. It is also important to understand that many [students] may no longer feel safe to raise concerns because of the University’s actions.”

Johnston believes the University’s response to the incident will “speak volumes” about its plans to advocate for underrepresented communities.

“As students, we want to know that our voices are heard and that the University stands with us when it matters most,” Johnston said. “How they handle this will show us whether they’re committed to supporting everyone in our community, especially those who need it the most.”