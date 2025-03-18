Take Madness | 412 REGION

Welcome to Take Madness, The Pitt News’ version of March Madness, but with hot sports takes. First up — the 412 region, featuring four writers from the Pittsburgh area.

The Pens’ winning streak accelerates their rebuild // No. 1 Alex Porter, Senior Staff Writer

The Pittsburgh Penguins were bottoming out earlier this season, plummeting toward a top-five draft pick. To fans who finally embraced a rebuild, this four-game win streak seems like self-sabotage, only hurting their draft position.

But maintaining a competitive culture is far more important than moving up a few places in the NHL lottery. The worst thing a franchise can do is accept losing, perennially draft near the top and finish at the bottom.

This streak shows that Pittsburgh’s longtime “big three” remain bought into the long-term success. Mike Sullivan’s voice still resonates in the locker room, and it helps salvage Tristan Jarry’s albatross of a contract. Most importantly, it proves value remains on the roster.

So despite needing nothing short of a miracle to make the playoffs, fans should cheer for the Pens to win out. It’s what’s best for today and years to come. Regardless, with skilled management, an influx of young talent remains inevitable.

Forget Aaron Rodgers — let’s set our sights on Jaxson Dart // No. 2 Camille de Jesus, Staff Writer

The Steelers’ days of investing in washed-up and close-to-retirement quarterbacks has got to end. The Steelers continue to struggle to find a fit, and for some reason, the resolution is calling up older players.

The franchise needs a dose of young blood, and Jaxson Dart is the answer. Aaron Rodgers has the skill and experience to possibly provide some life to this Steelers offense, but for how long can the Steelers count on him?

It’s time this team and its fans set their sights on long-term goals rather than short-term band-aid solutions. The Steelers shouldn’t look for a one-time championship team — they should look to build their franchise to outlast.

Instead of wasting time waiting around, the Steelers must forget Aaron Rodgers, set their sights officially on Jaxson Dart and start workshopping a team that can bring home more than one ring. The Steelers are already set with a lethal combo of Pickens and Metcalf downfield. They need someone to drop a deep ball to them, and Jaxson Dart is the answer.

The NCAA Women’s Tournament is more interesting this year // No. 3 Patrick Diana, Staff Writer

Long in the shadows of the men’s bracket, the women’s half of March may surpass its brother, finally. The teams are full of stars like USC’s Juju Watkins, LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and UConn’s Paige Beckers.

Storylines in the women’s bracket are also in abundance this year. After becoming a meme last season, Haley Van Lith is having an incredible comeback and led TCU to a title. South Carolina won its fourth consecutive SEC title. Harvard won its first Ivy League title with help from senior guard Harmoni Turner, who put up crazy numbers. In the Big Ten Championship, UCLA upset USC after losing to the Trojans twice.

Even the coaches are bringing the drama in the women’s bracket. Immediately after selection Sunday, several coaches had words for the committee.

USC’s Lindsey Gottlieb made some noise after receiving the fourth No. 1 seed. USC’s glaring issue is having to pass by UConn to reach the Final Four.

The women’s bracket has historically been ignored by media and fans alike, but this season should differ.

The Pirates have the best chance to bring playoff success to Pittsburgh // No. 4 Alex Kiger, Staff Writer

The City of Champions has not lived up to its name in recent years. The Steelers have not won a playoff game since the 2016 season, the Penguins have not won a playoff series since 2018 and the Pirates have not won a playoff game since 2013.

But with the Penguins entering a rebuild and the Steelers stuck in quarterback purgatory, the Pirates have the best chance to break this miserable curse.

The Pirates rotation boasts young guns Paul Skenes and Jared Jones with Bubba Chandler not far behind. And while the Pirates don’t have a particularly strong batting department, cornerstones like Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz and Nick Gonzales have the skills to drag the rest of the offense along.

Their young, up-and-coming talent will give the Pirates a chance to win despite their embarrassingly low payroll and lack of urgency from the front office. All they have to do is catch lightning in a bottle for a few months.