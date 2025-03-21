A Good Hill to Die On // Summer … not so fast

The weatherman or lady is such a liar. Now, I am not a psychiatrist, but this weather is completely bipolar. I am completely torn on whether it is too soon to put away my winter coat and swap my Uggs for Birkenstocks. I hate the cold, but at least it was consistent.

All the people swarming outside rocking shorts just have no idea how quickly Pittsburgh weather shifts. I truly wanted to believe that the 70-degree and sunny weather was here to stay, but I fear I may have been so wrong.

After spending all 20 years of my life in Pittsburgh, never has this hint of sunshine and warmth in the month of March been more than a taste. So I got to laugh every time I saw someone bright and early on my way to work wearing shorts or no jacket.

Taking a seriously long look at the weather, it seems we will soon be returning to the 50 and 40 degree weather we so hated. I think as a student, the moments I got to sit relaxing in the sun and enjoying the warm weather were exactly what I needed. It gave me some extra motivation to push through my exams and papers.

I seriously believe now that everyone is planning to act like it is summer. Why bother wearing a sweater or coat again when there is a high possibility the temperature may make you sweat? The unsensible fashion I have seen around campus is to die for — not in a good way. I just know some people are cold. I may be slightly anemic, but even I am cold in my hoodie.

It has truly been a miserable start to the spring semester with below-zero temperatures, construction popping up everywhere you turn, Ethel’s still being closed, though finally open on this rainy Thursday, and professors thinking it is normal to have an exam the week following spring break. We are pushing through all with the end goal in sight of summer. Warm sandy beaches, sunbathing at the pool and our laptops used solely for Netflix, and what a time that will be.

This break in the cold was a reminder we are more than college students. When Pitt placed the tables outside in the quad, it was like flocking geese. The seasonal depression was gone with the possibility of studying and such in the fresh air.

Now, while sadly it looks like temperatures are to drop — glad I kept my winter coat in the dorm — it does not mean we are any less close to summer. So bundle up again as I do not want to see any more shorts, and prepare for only 43 more days to go.

The only hill I want to live and die on is one with stable temperatures, and I would prefer that everyone be appropriately dressed for the weather.

So very sorry to break it to you Pitt students, but the warm weather and outdoor activities are not planning on sticking around. But stay tuned for upcoming forecasts as I have a feeling we can maybe retire Uggs and winter jackets by the middle of April.