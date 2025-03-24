Opinion | Stop being afraid of the word ‘socialism’

How many times have you thought about surviving in a zombie-apocalypse world? The scenario normally involves seeking shelter, rationing food and running for your life. Now, how many times have you imagined living in a world without capitalism? A world where you aren’t subject to institutions and companies that profit from providing your basic needs. It’s almost impossible to picture — that’s how reliant and entrenched we are in capitalism.

We are taught to believe that while capitalism isn’t perfect, it’s the best alternative. The constant fight for equality and livable wages is the natural way of life that prevents society from collapsing in on itself. However, in reality, capitalism keeps every person disconnected and isolated as the companies prosper. While overall wealth may be rising, it is also apparent that an overwhelming gap in income inequality exists. Studies have shown a definite correlation between a country’s income and the degree of an individual’s sense of inequality and loneliness. Capitalism slowly destroys any sense of community, keeping everyone isolated as they deal with worldly problems individually. The reasonable resolution to solving this issue is collective action, or in other words, socialism.

Delving into the history of American capitalism, several scholars like Walter Johnson have argued it has roots in slavery, where the cotton picked by enslaved workers was the most popular commodity in the country. As the enslaved workers labored, the elites benefitted and reaped the profits. Although slavery was abolished, similar systems exist today. Major corporations outsource labor to different countries where workers get paid extremely low wages and live in ill-suited conditions while top executives profit from their labor.

Companies can successfully do this as they thrive on the “American Dream,” where they promote a false meritocratic system that says if you work hard, you’ll eventually prosper. Therefore, it keeps people working for low wages in other countries and the United States, where they think they can eventually make enough money or have a higher position. However, this is, unfortunately, not factual. Capitalism is built to benefit those who are already on top, resulting in further inequality with huge gaps between the top 1% and the bottom.

The solution to this is collective power where all collaborate to demand livable wages and working conditions. Unions exist to demand these benefits from companies for the common laborers. When workers unite to demand action and equality, it can have a significant impact with increased wages and better conditions. However, placing labels on such actions at the government level results in hesitation and anger from the populace that fears socialism.

When the Affordable Care Act was introduced, it was viewed relatively favorably as it allowed people to afford healthcare. The concepts of free or affordable housing, education and food, while not radical proposals, can easily be seen as human rights. However, when the word socialism is attached to it, people automatically think of the fear-mongering connotation promoted by politicians for centuries.

In addition to healthcare, other entities like libraries and national parks have an innate community sense to them, as they are free to use. They are established with a sense of socialist principles. People appreciate these opportunities but dislike the idea that they are associated with the word socialism.

The solution is simple — reducing the negative connotations of words like socialism can help create more conversations about different economic practices. While socialism is not a perfect system that must be embraced in its entirety, the basic principle represents this sense of community that can benefit everyone. Capitalism is a system which benefits only a minority. We must recognize and work to make a world where everyone can reap the benefits of their labor.

We’ve seen the impact of collective action — think of grassroots movements and protests. People routinely come together to demand change and solve issues, such as civil rights, feminist or gay rights movements. This illustrates that when people come together and advocate for a cause, change can and will be made.

With today’s world in disarray, so many issues seem impossible for an individual to address. At the end of the day, one person cannot accomplish significant change. The United States’ economic system of capitalism promotes this innate sense of competition to fight for our own survival. But when we come together, more is achieved. Collective action has, and will always, drive meaningful change. The fight may seem overwhelming, but it’s one we can accomplish when we are united in our goals for a more stable and peaceful world.

Emma Hannan really dislikes capitalism, even though “Money, Money, Money” by ABBA is one of her favorite songs. To reach out with comments or article ideas, you can reach her at [email protected].