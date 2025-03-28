Note to Self // Hot Girl Summer

Note to self — I need summer now. I love how we got that brief teaser of spring, but now the weather has decided to be cold again. That quick glimpse of spring made me realize how close summer is. There is still so much I want to do before summer starts. Obviously, I want to work out more to achieve my dream body, start eating healthier, cook more and get a new summer wardrobe.

Before starting all of this, I need to maintain good grades and stay consistent with my routine. I have been on my grind lately, and it is definitely paying off. I got an A on my most recent final, and I cannot let my grades slip or I will feel like I do not really deserve summer. I think I have a pretty good daily routine set up, and I am actually eating breakfast in the mornings. The semester is almost up, and I just need to schedule and finish off my classes, and then summer will be here. Then, I need to finish up my resume and submit applications for a new summer job and some internships.

The next step is working out more. I am not going to lie — I have been slacking with going to the gym, but we are back and better than ever. Unfortunately, I do not feel like walking to the Pete, so I am just doing ab workouts daily in my room while making my boyfriend do the workout with me on FaceTime. I also make time to go to the treadmill downstairs. I always do a 10 incline and three speed for 30 minutes. Hopefully, I will see differences soon, but at least I feel a difference. My reward to keep me motivated is to have time to play Hay Day afterwards. I am genuinely addicted to Hay Day right now, and it is all I think about. I love making my farm cute, but tell me why coins are so hard to get in that game? I do love lying in bed and playing it after a long and hard day, though.

Eating healthier has been a huge thing on my Hot Girl Summer list. I am tired of my microwavable meals every day or my PA Taco. I went to Trader Joe’s and got some salad mix and some grilled chicken. I also have been eating yogurt every morning with some granola. I am a recovering Ben and Jerry’s fiend, so I am swapping out ice cream for more yogurt, and it has been working to my surprise. I feel a lot better with the new foods I got, and I am really trying not to eat snacks late at night because it keeps me awake at night.

Starting to cook more is impossible in a college dorm, but it is on my to-do list this summer. Right now, I am considering cutting up my grilled chicken and throwing it into a premade salad as cooking. It is as close as I can get to cooking in my tiny little dorm. I have seen so many recipes online that I want to try this summer, and since I will have a kitchen next year, I might as well start cooking now. I know for sure I will be making avocado toast every morning.

Lastly, I really want to get new clothes for summer, but I am in a dilemma because I need to save money. Right now, I am just looking online and saving them for reference. Once I get a new summer job, I will be able to put some money aside to buy new clothes. I am completely against buying a new wardrobe every time there is a new trend because I know those clothes will end up in the garbage dump when they are “no longer trendy,” so I try to only buy clothes I know I will wear for a while. As a former Depop girl, anything I no longer wear goes straight to my Depop or to the nearest Goodwill because textile waste is such a big contributor to global warming.

Overall, I think I am on a really good track for a Hot Girl Summer. I have my stuff together, and my summer playlist has been on repeat for weeks now. All I need is the UV to be above seven and a bathing suit to be my uniform all summer, and I feel 100% happy and content.