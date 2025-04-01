Great horned owls make Schenley Park their home

Pitt has some new nocturnal neighbors.

Local bird enthusiasts have flocked to Schenley Park to see a new family of great horned owls that have made the park their home. As observers come to the park to catch a glimpse of the family dynamic, wildlife experts advise maintaining a respectful distance from the birds.

A pair of adult owls laid eggs at the end of December and have been raising two owlets in a nest under the Panther Hollow Bridge since their young hatched at the end of January. After the owlets leave home in the fall, the parents will reestablish their territory and select a nest site. Since the nest was successful, executive director of Tamarack Wildlife Center Carol Holmgren said they may return next year.

On Feb. 27, one of the owlets, nicknamed Muppet by her rescuers, fell over 100 feet out of her nest. Holmgren said a hiker familiar with their organization found the fallen owlet and transported it to a rehabilitator for examination and stabilization.

When Tamarack received the owlet, it needed fluids and warmth and had a wound on its beak. Within two weeks, they were able to return the owlet to an artificial nest in Schenley close to the owlet’s family.

“We didn’t want to return this guy to that bridge nest and see it fall again,” Holmgren said. “That wasn’t a very safe place for us to bring back the baby.”

Holmgren said the great horned owl population is stable in Pennsylvania, though they do not often nest in cities. But in environments with decent patches of forest, like Schenley Park, Holmgren said the owls “can be found making a life among humans,” which she considers “pretty cool.”

“Many people are finding it inspiring to get a glimpse of a wild family doing well, and getting that glimpse of the relationships between the family members is both a thrill and an opportunity,” Holmgren said. “When we’re feeling stressed about other things in our life, it can be inspiring to see these wild animals living in our midst.”

Stephen Bucklin, a naturalist educator with Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, said great horned owls typically only live in areas with substantial tree coverage, though he has seen them nearby in areas like the Allegheny Cemetery, Frick Park and Riverview Park.

“Anytime we have species living here that need certain conditions to be able to thrive, I feel like that’s a good sign,” Bucklin said. “It tells us that our parks are healthy, that they’re supporting all of the different species that are supposed to be here.”

Since the owls arrived, Wendy Merrill, a volunteer with Tamarack who lives near Schenley, has observed them. After Muppet fell out of its nest, Merrill started visiting more frequently, bringing binoculars and listening to its calls to make sure the owlet was safe.

Merrill said Muppet is exploring much of Schenley Park, climbing up trees and hopping around, while still staying close to the bridge and her sibling. On Friday, Muppet joined her sibling, who recently came out of the nest and fledged.

“[Her sibling] was found on the ground sitting right next to the panther on the Panther Hollow bridge, so we watched it until it got into a safe place later that night,” Merrill said. “Muppet found her way over to the slope where the sibling was, and they were horsing around on the ground for about an hour together just playing, and the two adults were sitting up in a tree above them providing daycare supervision.”

As Muppet recently begun practicing flight to navigate Schenley Park, Holmgren said she seems to try and be close to her dad or the bridge nest.

“Earlier this week for the first time, she flew across the valley to the other side of the creek,” Holmgren said. “She did that because her dad had been perching across there, so she’s kind of a daddy’s girl, and really likes to try and get as close to her dad as possible.”

Unlike other owl species, great horned owl parents and owlets stay together for six to seven months, which is longer than other owls. Even after the owlets set out to find their own mate and territory, they are likely to stay within 15 to 30 miles of their parents.

While great horned owls are highly adaptable to their environment, Bucklin said they still face some of the challenges that come with urban life — noise pollution, light pollution, vehicular collisions and rat poison.

“Those poisons tend to bioaccumulate,” Bucklin said, “so if they accidentally eat prey that has been poisoned, it can have really serious impacts on them.”

Bucklin added that great horned owls are sensitive to the presence of other animals that might be predators to them, like dogs. He advised anyone visiting the owls to leave their pets at home.

“Don’t get super close to them. So if you want to observe them, definitely use binoculars or something that allows you to look farther,” Bucklin said.

While Bucklin said it’s a “cool” moment for Pittsburghers to see these animals raise a family in the city, he emphasized the importance of being respectful of their space while appreciating the moment from afar.

“It’ll be exciting watching the babies take their first flights and start to learn how to hunt,” Bucklin said. “As long as people keep respecting them and acting in a careful way, I think we’ll get to continue enjoying living alongside them.”