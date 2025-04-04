Police blotter: Mar. 27 – Apr. 2

Thursday, March 27

Pitt police assisted an outside agency with an investigation.

An individual reported a package was delivered but is now missing at Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report of a retail theft at the 3400 block of Forbes Avenue. Investigation pending.

Friday, March 28

An officer took a report of a theft by deception at Litchfield Tower B. Investigation pending.

Saturday, March 29

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Sunday, March 30

Pitt police assisted City police with a stolen vehicle report on North Boundary Street.

Monday, March 31

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, April 1

Pitt police assisted City police with a known person who burglarized an apartment at the 2500 block of Sidney Street.

An individual reported leaving their phone on a Pitt shuttle. It is now missing. Investigation pending.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Panther Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Panther Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

An officer came across a Kia sedan with noticeable damage at the Franklin Complex. Investigation pending.

An individual reported a theft of equipment from the construction site behind Eberly Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted North Huntington police with a harassment.

Wednesday, April 2

Pitt police confiscated a small amount of marijuana that an RD found in a room in The Bridge on Forbes. The RD will file conduct referrals on two students.