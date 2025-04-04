Police blotter: Mar. 27 – Apr. 2

Thursday, March 27
Pitt police assisted an outside agency with an investigation.
An individual reported a package was delivered but is now missing at Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending.
An officer took a report of a retail theft at the 3400 block of Forbes Avenue. Investigation pending.
Friday, March 28
An officer took a report of a theft by deception at Litchfield Tower B. Investigation pending.
Saturday, March 29
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Sunday, March 30
Pitt police assisted City police with a stolen vehicle report on North Boundary Street.
Monday, March 31
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Tuesday, April 1
Pitt police assisted City police with a known person who burglarized an apartment at the 2500 block of Sidney Street.
An individual reported leaving their phone on a Pitt shuttle. It is now missing. Investigation pending.
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Panther Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. Two students were issued conduct referrals.
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Panther Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.
An officer came across a Kia sedan with noticeable damage at the Franklin Complex. Investigation pending.
An individual reported a theft of equipment from the construction site behind Eberly Hall. Investigation pending.
Pitt police assisted North Huntington police with a harassment.
Wednesday, April 2
Pitt police confiscated a small amount of marijuana that an RD found in a room in The Bridge on Forbes. The RD will file conduct referrals on two students.