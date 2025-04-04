Column | Best Sports Environments in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is undoubtedly one of the best sports cities in America. A deeply passionate fanbase combined with some of the most successful franchises creates a sports culture that is one of the most loyal and feverous in the country. The best way to experience this as an outsider is to attend one of these environments and catch the fever yourself.

PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium are both consistently ranked as the top stadiums in their respective leagues, and catching a Penguins game in PPG Paints Arena is also an electric environment — especially when the Pens are playing a rival or hosting a playoff game.

The University of Pittsburgh also offers some solid environments, and the Panthers’ women’s volleyball program hosts some thrilling games in the Petersen Events Center and Fitzgerald Field House. The Oakland Zoo was ranked highly amongst college basketball student sections, and Acrisure does fill up whenever the Panthers host rival programs like West Virginia, Penn State and Notre Dame.

In my opinion, the best sports environment in Pittsburgh is a Steelers home game in Acrisure Stadium, especially when it’s a primetime or playoff game. Acrisure becomes a sea of black jerseys and yellow towels as fans create one of the best atmospheres in the NFL. My personal favorite tradition in the NFL is Pittsburgh’s “Renegade.” Ahead of the first time the defense takes the field in the fourth quarter, a hype video plays over Renegade by Styx. The scene is one of the best in the league, and even opposing fans get chills as the stadium explodes.

This energy is amplified during night games and playoff games as well. A fun fact well known amongst Steelers fans is that every Steelers home game has sold out since 1972 in both Acrisure Stadium and the team’s former home, Three Rivers Stadium.

Speaking of which, the Steelers’ former housemates in Three Rivers now call PNC Park home, creating another immaculate environment in the Steel City. Placed on the side of the Allegheny River, PNC Park features an open-ended outfield that allows fans to see a beautiful view of Pittsburgh’s downtown skyline, highlighted in late afternoon sunsets and nighttime games when the buildings and Roberto Clemente Bridge get lit up.

PNC Park is especially amazing when it’s a sellout crowd and the black and gold faithful come alive. Pirates fans and most baseball fans will remember the 2013 NL Wild Card game, the first playoff game in Pittsburgh in 21 years. The ballpark was filled with a full-capacity crowd dressed in all-black, becoming most known for “The Cueto Chant,” where 40,000 fans mockingly chanted at Cincinnati Reds pitcher Johnny Cueto before he surrendered a home run.

My favorite Pittsburgh sports memory, though, is the 2024 Backyard Brawl. Blue and gold filled the stands, and the energy was palpable. The game was an instant classic, which definitely added to the great atmosphere. The Pitt and West Virginia faithful came together on every triumph their team made throughout the game, and it instantly became my favorite sporting event I’ve ever attended. So while most Pitt games unfortunately don’t reach that peak, it goes to show that fans can still show out for their Panthers and deserve a better venue to show off that spirit to the rest of college football.

Pittsburgh sports fans are some of the best in the country, and going out and experiencing it is incredibly rewarding, even if you aren’t a Pittsburgh fan. Of course, some of yinzer bias slips through, but some of the best memories of my life came from attending these games — and that’s worth something.