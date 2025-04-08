Opinion | How to beat the hometown summer blues

As my roommate gets excited for summer and talks about how she can barely wait to get home, I just have to nod my head and say, “Yeah, I can’t wait for it to be warm again.” Although I can’t wait for finals to be over, I wish I could put off the end of the semester just a bit longer.

For me, going home means returning to the confines of my childhood bedroom, stripped of its posters and the pictures of my friends, family and me. Its four pink walls remind me of the time I spent alone as a teenager, dreaming of my future college apartment in a big city. Outside of my house, the small town I grew up in feels claustrophobic. Going to the local grocery store fills me with the anxiety of someone being hunted for sport. My body can’t tell the difference between potential harm and the fear of having to make small talk with someone I went to high school with — or worse, their parent.

My therapist urged me to make a to-do list for the extended periods I have to spend at home. It forces me to think of activities to look forward to, which will make the time spent back in the place I longed to leave go faster. Although working helps, that only fills up part of the day.

Here are some ideas for how to beat the hometown summer blues as a broke college student.

1. Binge a new show

When I return home after my finals, I am sleep-deprived and unmotivated. I like to spend my first week back from school recovering and truly using summer break as exactly what it should be — a break. I usually have a list of shows that I told myself I would watch but did not have time for. Summer break is a great time to eat the groceries your parents buy for you and watch shows rotting in bed.

This summer I plan on watching the newest season of “The Last of Us,” which premieres on Max on April 13. I also have been patiently waiting to binge season three of “The White Lotus” with my mom. I find that dramas are the best to binge because the seasons aren’t too long and the plot is addictive.

Documentaries and docuseries are great for passing time, too. They make me feel a bit less guilty than other shows because I can claim that I’m learning. Netflix has a wide array of documentaries with everything from serial killers’ tapes to history, science and conspiracy theories.

2. Free workouts

These were quite common during quarantine. I don’t know a girl who doesn’t have a history with Chloe Ting’s YouTube channel. These videos widely focused on achieving a certain body type — getting abs or an hourglass figure. Although this can provide motivation, there are many more fun ways to move your body without the goal of changing your appearance. I find it is more sustainable to keep a workout going when you focus on finding a type of movement you enjoy that is not based on comparing your body to other people’s.

I have become a huge fan of Allie Bennett’s strut workouts. She curates a Spotify playlist to a specific vibe, and with each song change, you increase your speed a bit, based on what feels right for you. Some of my favorites so far are her Hot Movie Villain strut, Megan, Glo and Doechii interval strut and any of her Beyoncé playlists. These are best when you treat the treadmill like a catwalk.

If you want to endeavor into your “pilates princess” era, I’m a big fan of Move With Nicole’s channel. By big fan, I mean her videos kick my ass every time I do one of them. I return to her videos, though, because she does not encourage you to keep going to achieve your “perfect body.” She is very gentle in pushing you to keep moving and focuses on breath work to get you through her exercises. She has pilates and barre workouts that can be done by simply using a chair as support. Completing one of her videos will leave you with a great sense of accomplishment and sore glutes.

3. Pick up a new hobby

There are so many hobbies that you can pick up with just some craft supplies and absolutely no previous experience. This winter break, I picked up collaging. I bought cheap magazines and comic books from antique shops and Mod Podge and glue from Hobby Lobby, and I just went to town decorating random objects in my home — lighters, my journal and an empty Altoids box. You don’t have to be good at it — you just have to create images authentic to yourself.

Crochet is also very accessible if you pick up or order yarn and hooks and have YouTube. I have made crochet tote bags a-many with the simplest possible patterns. You can also learn to do nail art using nail polish you already have and a metal object with a small point. If you have instruments in your house, pick one up and Google how to play a simple song.

4. Go for a walk

Literally just slip on your sneakers, tie ’em in a double knot and go for a damn walk. If it’s not too hot, hype up your dog, clip that harness and leash on, and make their day with a “double-u-aye-el-kay.” Sometimes, 30 minutes outside is all you need to clear your head of impending or fully rampant anxiety. Put on your headphones, and if things are really rough, blare your comfort playlist. If you are just looking to pass some time, listen to a new album. Text a friend, and I am sure they will have a recommendation. Or, if you use Spotify, check out your Discover Weekly.

When you are lacking human contact, listen to a podcast. If you’re looking for a laugh and are friends with mainly women or gay people, which is probably the case if you’re reading my column, listen to the “BroskiReport,” “The Comment Section,” “So True with Caleb Hearon,” or “The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya.” If you love true crime, my mom is a ride or die for “True Crimes and Cocktails.” There are also countless news, history and science podcasts out in the universe so that every person can find something that satisfies their special interest.

5. Read! Read! Read!

In the summer, I love reconnecting with my 10-year-old self, who would finish a novel in a day’s time. I make a stop at my favorite local used book shop, fill a basket with some classics, some mysteries, memoirs, fiction, non-fiction and sci-fi, and get to work. To me, reading is crucial to being an interesting and articulate person. I love talking about books with people, giving recommendations to my friends and having an extensive bookshelf in my home. You can start a Goodreads account, too, to track how much you read and check in on your friends.

If you need recs, just search BookTok or Google book lists, or ask your friends and family. Reading is genuinely good for you! So crack your bedroom window, listen to the birds and cicadas, light a candle, make some tea and lock in.

My best recommendation, honestly, is to make one of these lists for yourself. What have you been putting off doing because of school? Summer is the time to do it! Having a list of activities to do and look forward to is a great way to get through the summer when you are missing your friends and beloved city.

Juli is excited for warm weather. Reach her at [email protected].