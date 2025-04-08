Faith’s Findings // Rainy Weather

Hey friends,

Over the past two weeks, Pittsburgh has taken the phrase “April showers bring May flowers” a bit too literally. While I love a rainy day once in a while and love curling up with a good book or watching a movie from the comfort of my dry room, rain every day is quite exhausting. I’m not sure what the rest of you are like, but the second the weather gets warm, I want to spend all of my time outside. The rain, however, usually throws those plans out the window.

That is why, in my latest discovery, I found new activities to occupy my time during this rainy weather. I figured I would share some with you all in hopes that I can inspire you to make the most out of a dreary day as the semester comes to a close.

One of my personal favorite rainy day activities here in Pittsburgh is having a museum day at the Carnegie Museums. Museum of Natural History is one of my all-time favorite spots, as it has a large variety of exhibits to explore. I feel like every time I visit, there’s a new section, exhibit or wing I have yet to discover. The last time I went, my friend and I stumbled upon an entire bird section that was almost hidden from the rest of the museum. The natural history museum is perfect for wandering because there are so many hidden gems, and everything connects back to the main hallways, in case you’re worried about getting lost.

Each time I’ve gone, the workers were genuinely so sweet and are very knowledgeable if you have any questions. There are quite a few interactive aspects as well. Woven throughout the intimidating lions, the fascinating dinosaurs and the glistening mineral collections, there are informative videos, puzzles and plenty of ways to receive hands-on learning. My personal favorite was the Paleolab, where you can watch experts analyze, test and work with bones and fossils in real-time.

Just next door is the Carnegie Museum of Art, where there are exhibits for every type of art lover. I am more of a historic, naturalist art appreciator, so I was immediately drawn to the realism section, full of colorful landscapes and intricate detail. Even if you’re not a fan of all categories of art, it’s still entertaining to walk through the wings to see what collections are currently on display. I’ve only been to the art museum a handful of times, but each time I’ve gone, there are new temporary sections, making each trip just as exciting as the last.

When you’ve had enough of museums for the day, the Cafe Carnegie is just below on the ground level with a stacked menu of yummy lunch options, gelato, coffee and tea with flavors I’ve yet to find anywhere else in Pittsburgh. This leads me to my next rainy activity — visiting local cafes and coffee shops.

Some of my best coffees have been from places I randomly decided to give a try on a whim. As much as I love Starbucks, finding little local shops not only gives you an activity for the rain, but it could also give you your next cozy spot to study or catch up with a friend. Shibam Coffee in North Oakland just opened recently and has such an amazing variety. Not only are drinks served in the cutest glass cups, but the decor and overall cozy environment make it such a comforting study spot. Instead of staying in your dorm to get work done, it’s always a good idea to move locations. Plus, who doesn’t want to reward themselves with a new drink or bakery item?

This next idea might take some umbrellas and rain jackets, but a walk to Phipps Conservatory never disappoints. It depends on how far you live from Phipps, but the distance isn’t too far past campus, and the conservatory itself is indoors. Not only is this free with a Pitt ID, but it also gets you out into nature, and there are some really cool plants inside. The walk itself is also a great way to get you moving when you feel cramped inside and need to stretch your legs.

I want to give one last idea that I have yet to try but think could be fun. The Escape Room Pittsburgh looks like such a fun activity to do with a group of friends. I’m someone who loves solving puzzles, so I might be more interested in this than the average Pitt student, but it’s been an activity that my roommate and I have been waiting to try. Sheltered from the rain, escape rooms are a great way to get your brain working without staring at a screen. It’s a fun option to take a break from the stress of academics, especially as we near finals season.

It is very easy to experience drizzling skies and assume that the day is doomed. Oftentimes, I find myself spending much more time on social media, mindlessly scrolling because it feels like there is nothing else to do. However, as I have shown you all, it’s what you make of the day. Being able to step out of your comfort zone and forcing yourself to leave your room once and a while can sometimes improve both mental health and overall happiness in general.

That’s not to say that you can’t have a calm, relaxing day in. Just the next time you feel yourself getting frustrated with the Pittsburgh grey skies, try some of these tips, and you might just turn your day around.

Until next time, go play in the rain.