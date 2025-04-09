The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Barricaded man prompts SWAT response in South Oakland

By Briana Bindus, Assistant News Editor
12:28 am
Hannah Levine | Senior Staff Photographer
Street signs at the intersection of Bates Street and Semple Street.

Since about 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening, SWAT and the University of Pittsburgh police have been responding to a domestic incident where a man barricaded himself inside a South Oakland home, according to a Pittsburgh Police spokesperson. The situation is still ongoing. 

Pitt Police announced that there were traffic restrictions near 50 Bates St. at 10:09 p.m. By 10:43 p.m., Pitt Police said that Bates Street at the Boulevard of the Allies and Second Avenue intersection was closed

A Pittsburgh Police spokesperson also confirmed that the 73B ramp on I-376 towards Bates Street and South Oakland is closed. The public is advised to avoid the area, and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes. 

As of 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Pitt’s Emergency Notification System has not sent out an alert to Pitt students. This comes after a test was conducted for ENS at 9:01 a.m. on Tuesday. 

 

This is a developing story. Check back for live updates. 



Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Briana Bindus, Assistant News Editor