Barricaded man prompts SWAT response in South Oakland

Since about 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening, SWAT and the University of Pittsburgh police have been responding to a domestic incident where a man barricaded himself inside a South Oakland home, according to a Pittsburgh Police spokesperson. The situation is still ongoing.

Pitt Police announced that there were traffic restrictions near 50 Bates St. at 10:09 p.m. By 10:43 p.m., Pitt Police said that Bates Street at the Boulevard of the Allies and Second Avenue intersection was closed.

A Pittsburgh Police spokesperson also confirmed that the 73B ramp on I-376 towards Bates Street and South Oakland is closed. The public is advised to avoid the area, and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

As of 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Pitt’s Emergency Notification System has not sent out an alert to Pitt students. This comes after a test was conducted for ENS at 9:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for live updates.





