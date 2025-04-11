Note to Self // First year recap

Note to self — with my first year of Pitt coming to an end, I want to spend some time reflecting on everything I have accomplished so far. I feel like I have done a lot this year. Obviously, I started my blog, which is huge. I joined clubs and got Dean’s List last semester. There have been rough moments, but joining my sorority has helped me find and meet great people to make the tough times a little bit easier.

One of my favorite memories at Pitt has to be all the Pitt football games. For one game, I was basically in the front row. Roc was near us the entire game, and I even got a picture with him. Getting dressed up for the games and listening to every cheer was such a fun experience and way different than high school football. It was definitely more fun when we had that winning streak, but there is always next year.

Going to all the fun events for my sorority also stands out. Playing Powderpuff when I literally have never touched a football a day in my life was definitely something. And, of course, hail the size of golf balls pelting us as we ran into the Dome made it even better. Never go to the Dome when it’s storming — seeing the lights swing back and forth was actually terrifying.

Big-little reveal was also so much fun. I was completely steered in different directions with getting my big, which made it even more exciting. I love my big, and I was shocked when I unwrapped her.

I have been an academic weapon this year. I have always been concerned about getting good grades, so this year I made an extra effort to keep up with that. I still take time for my much-needed bed rotting. I have recently been binge-watching iCarly for some reason, and honestly, the show is still as good as I remembered. I have been working hard to keep good grades, and in the fall semester, I got on the Dean’s List, which I hope I’ll do this semester too. I think I will — I mean, I have been getting good grades on all of my assignments so far.

Next semester, I didn’t get the classes I wanted, so I’m hoping that I can still make good grades and hopefully get a 4.0 if I do not get it this semester. I am so close to getting 4.0 but it sucks when you have that one professor who “does not give out As”. I have worked so hard in that class, and not getting an A on a single paper might actually make me crash out.

The clubs I have joined have been great opportunities too. I have made so many friends and had such good opportunities. I really want to join some more next semester, but I am not sure if I will have the time, so we’ll see. I am really hoping to get an internship, so hopefully that’ll work out for me. I have also been struggling to get a new summer job. I have applied literally everywhere, but no one has responded. Ideally, I want to be a beverage cart girl, but that position is not listed at any of the golf courses near me. I really want to be a server if I can’t be a cart girl, but all the places hiring are too far for me to drive to every day, so hopefully something opens up.

I think I have been really productive at Pitt. I made so many friends I am going to miss over the summer, and I feel like my time has been well spent. I desperately need summer and to see my old friends at home, so I don’t think I am going to miss this year that much, because I will miss summer more. I plan to lock in extra hard next semester because this year has flown by, and to be quite honest, I am not in a rush to graduate. I want to travel and live out my best life before having to settle down and get a professional job, so I want to make the three years I have left at Pitt count.