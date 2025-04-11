A Good Hill to Die On // Fixer Upper

In your dorm room, you will be surrounded by the white walls, slightly chipped and dented, the shaggy carpet with multiple suspicious stains and the standardized furniture given to every student. While it lacks luster to begin with, you can become the artist every dormitory needs. Now, I do not mean literally paint on the walls — that would result in a fine — but the beauty of a blank slate is that you get to make it your own.

Walking into your dorm bedroom comes with a lot of unknowns. Between making new friends, the nasty communal showers and being away from home, one of the few things a scared first-year has control of is their room.

So, over the summer, give Panther Central a quick call, and they will likely send you a more detailed spec of your room. This allows for ample and accurate arranging of the room so you are not fusing with it on a chaotic and typically hot move-in day.

Personally, I always prefer the right side of the room, for no apparent reason. But having lived in two polar-opposite room setups, it does not matter where you have your desk or if there is room for a massive chair in the corner. It is truly the little things that make the difference.

I will start by talking about and linking all the boring products nobody wants to think about, but they really do matter. First, I would buy two surge protectors that allow you to plug in your lamp, phone and fans. Second, a rolling cart can be used to store anything from snacks to cleaning products. I even attached a command hook on the side to put my reusable shopping bags. Third, I would get a laundry basket with wheels, something I highly regret not getting. Even if your laundry is on the first floor, it still feels like a workout, so buying one with wheels is worth it, rather than struggling to save a few dollars. Finally, get a storage ottoman that will not break when you stand on it for more than half a second.

Now, the item I am most passionate about — under-the-bed storage. Most people have the typical grey three-drawer organizer from Target or something off Amazon, but I highly recommend a cube unit. Personally, I did not need additional storage for clothes, but instead I wanted space for health care, cooking and cleaning items. These smaller bins allowed for more organized and divided storage that did not get messy, and they double as a shoe rack.

After discussing all the big and small items that make dorm life easier, let’s talk about what turns a dorm into a home away from home.

To begin, bring as many stuffed animals as your heart desires. From a weighted stuffed animal, childhood bunny or warmable bears for those cold nights, a little fuzzy friend can really give you the “hug back” when you need it. While they may slowly take over your bed, at least you will not ever sleep alone.

Second, and the most obvious, is decor. You can stick with whatever suits you best, like the basic fairy lights and a poster pack from Amazon, or get creative and print out your own creations. Though the cute artwork is nice, I highly recommend bringing photos of family and friends to look at when you’re missing mom a little extra.

As you make the hefty shopping trips at Target, Marshalls and the thrift stores for decor, make sure when you pack your bags you leave extra room for the items you will accumulate.

The items that will end up cluttering your room may not be the items you brought on move-in day but the ones you make with friends, are gifted or sent from home. Leave room on your desk for things you pick up on a weekend out with friends and space on the walls for photos with people you just met.

While this new hill you are about to climb may seem scary, nobody dies on the hill where they spend their first year of college. The dorms may seem dirty and sad, but by the time you are packing your bags at the end of April, you will question where all the time went and want to live on that hill forever.