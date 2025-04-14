Pitt lifts hiring freeze for student workers

Pitt student workers are now exempt from the full faculty and staff hiring freeze after being deemed “essential” by the University.

Effective March 24, the University will allow departments to resume hiring students for on-campus positions. The decision follows a ruling by the Executive Review Committee, which determined that student employment is important both to University operations and the student experience.

University leaders previously announced a full faculty and staff hiring freeze on March 10, set to last through the rest of the fiscal 2025 year with a possible extension into 2026. This was due to uncertainty surrounding federal funding for research under the Trump administration.

In a statement, the University said the income from these positions helps support students’ educational and living expenses.

“It was deemed that student employment roles are essential to their educational experience as well as the University’s operations,” the University said. “For students, these positions often provide valuable on-campus experience tied to their academic and professional development.”

Student job categories include administrative and office support, child care support, classroom support, cleaner and maintenance, communications support, event support and tour guide, fitness instructor and trainer, information systems and technology, research, retail and tutor and mentor.

Although hiring is now permitted, University administration stressed that student positions must remain distinct from staff roles. Student workers should not be assigned staff-level duties or used to fill gaps left by the current freeze on staff hiring. All student work must also align with traditional student responsibilities, and departments are expected to follow outlined job categories, descriptions and pay levels for student employees.

Students are limited to working 20 hours per week during the fall and spring semesters and may work up to 40 hours per week over the summer.

The hiring freeze, which was put in place initially on March 10, remains in place for faculty and staff positions. Exemptions are granted only for essential and operationally critical positions.

As of March 24, there are 88 staff positions posted on the Pitt Talent Center, a significant decrease from the several hundred roles listed before the freeze. These roles range from assistant director of financial aid to groundskeeper, police officer, research technician and senior football analyst. Only three faculty positions are currently active on the site.

Essential personnel include roles requiring physical presence to provide campus safety, address personal health, maintain critical infrastructure, and provide operational support. Operationally critical roles include those with business needs essential for maintaining University operations, delivering University supplies, or complying with federal, state or local laws.

These non-student employment roles will be evaluated through a formal review process involving multiple layers of approval, including input from senior leadership and the Executive Review Committee.