Pitt ‘deeply disappointed’ by economic lecture disruption

After Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s lecture was disrupted on April 3, Pitt’s economics department issued an apology. A University spokesperson released a statement to those who witnessed the incident, saying the behavior will not be tolerated by the university.

During the lecture event in the O’Hara Ballroom, a racial slur and a drawing of a penis appeared on the screen behind Cook minutes into her talk. The lecture was not advertised as having a virtual feature, making it unclear how the event was reportedly “hacked.” Cook is the second Federal Reserve governor to fall victim to a “Zoom bombing,” according to Reuters.

University spokesman Jared Stonesifer said Pitt is “deeply disappointed” in the unauthorized disruption and emphasized training Zoom users, having faculty monitor screen attendance and reviewing default settings to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“We recognize the impact such a traumatizing event can have on individuals, making them feel uncomfortable or unsafe in virtual settings,” Stonesifer said. “We are committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all our community members. We are taking additional measures to prevent future incidents, including providing additional training to Zoom users and reviewing default settings.”

Luca Rigotti, chair of the economics department, addressed the incident in a statement to students the day after the event. While Rigotti affirmed that the McKay lectures were an overall success, he condemned the disruptive behavior and apologized on behalf of the economics department.

“This type of harassment is antithetical to the values of the University and to the principles of free speech,” Rigotti said. “Our top priority, as always, is the safety of our students, faculty, staff and guests. Although we will continue our efforts to screen attendance at online events to prevent these types of activities, we will not let crude disruptions silence good people or stifle the free exchange of ideas that is vital to a healthy academic environment.”

For members of the University community affected by this incident, Pitt recommended that they visit the University Counseling Center or contact the Office for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.