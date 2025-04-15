Notes From an Average Girl // Notes from my junior year

As my junior year comes to an end, I have a lot to look back on. While I have probably said this about every year so far, this one has been the best of my college career — and I suspect it will remain my favorite. Half the school year I spent prancing around Europe, and the other half I spent seriously contemplating my future plans.

During my fall semester, I experienced culture shock. I learned how to navigate an international airport, I began learning Spanish, I made incredible friends and I discovered a world much bigger than Pittsburgh. During my spring semester, I struggled to reacclimate to life in Pittsburgh, began a job I love, rediscovered my love for writing, got turned down from countless internships and worried about my life after graduation. While my fall and spring semesters were drastically different — and one much preferred over the other — I learned equally from both of them.

A few weeks ago, I reached out to a mentor, seeking advice. I told her I was struggling with decisions about post-grad and even summer plans. She advised me to focus less on the specifics of my future and more on my values. By defining my values, I can understand what aligns with them. I contemplated this advice, wondering if it would even be helpful in a job market that doesn’t seem to want me, but I did it anyway. Not only did I discover what I value, but I discovered exactly why I value it, much of that stemming from this past year.

While learning Spanish, I like that I can track my progress. The more I can speak and the more I can translate, the more I’m learning. Thus, I value achievement. I enjoy working toward a goal and feeling proud of my progress.

As I discussed in a past blog, I finally found a job I enjoy. I do work that benefits my community, fosters my creativity and keeps me on my toes. In doing so, I know I value social responsibility and creativity.

Finally, through the many adventures of this year, like moving to a foreign country alone, paragliding, riding camels, trying new foods, applying for jobs and preparing to graduate, I value a challenge. I crave adrenaline rushes and puzzles that need solving.

While these values are meant to help me in the job field, they do much more. They are a representation of me — who I am and what I love. These past two semesters were quite rocky, but they allowed for a lot of self-discovery. I still dream of returning to Barcelona, and maybe one day I will, but for now, I plan to savor the last few weeks of this incredible year.