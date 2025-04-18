The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Photos: Pitt Small Jazz Ensemble

Pitt Small Jazz Ensemble performed in the Bellefield Hall Auditorium on Tuesday, April 15.
By Isaiah Jefferson, Staff Photographer
April 17, 2025

Pitt Small Jazz Ensemble performed in the Bellefield Hall Auditorium on Tuesday, April 15.

IT-jazz-6
Isaiah Jefferson | Staff Photographer
A student musician plays the trumpet in the Pitt Small Jazz Ensemble during an event at Bellefield Hall Auditorium on Tuesday, April 15.

 

