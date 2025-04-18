Review | Michael Franti & Spearhead reflect on the power of love in new album ‘Welcome to the Family’

Nothing says “Welcome to the family!” like a new baby. Soul-rock band Michael Franti & Spearhead released a new project on March 28 titled “Welcome to the Family.” The album art featured Franti, the lead vocalist and guitarist, kissing his pregnant wife’s stomach. In this new album, the band blends elements of soul, rock, folk and jazz into music that spreads positive messages about the importance of love and belonging.

On “Welcome to the Family,” Franti sings about his personal experiences, connecting them to larger themes. He references his struggles with fear, anxiety, confidence and negativity, channeling them into his music. The song “Rise Up” draws from soul and gospel music with a rising chorus. Franti sings about breaking free from the things that hold him back — outside of negativity and his own self-doubts. “Be Who You Are” is a song about creating a culture of acceptance, inspired by Franti’s own experiences. The theme is evident from the name of the song — one of the verses is about classmates cussing at Franti while riding home on the bus from school. Franti sings from his mother’s voice, telling his younger self to “Be who you are / and you will find the very best in you.”

The title track, “Welcome to the Family,” opened up the album with a chorus of “Welcome to the family / Right where you belong / Welcome to the family / You are not alone.” Franti sets the tone for the rest of the project early on, strongly hinting at themes of family, love, acceptance and togetherness. The lyrics communicate a sense of belonging, inviting people into “the family” who might need a fresh start or just a family. The beckoning nature of Franti’s music connects well with the themes of the album. “Heaven with You” sounds like a song that people would gradually gather around a campfire to listen to.

My favorite part of Franti’s music is the positive nature that puts a smile on your face. My dad first introduced me to his music when I was a kid, showing me albums like “All People” and “SOULROCKER” that were about coming together as humans to spread love and positivity. On a song called “Sex And Drugs And Rock & Roll” from the new project, Franti sings about how frivolous things like sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll couldn’t compare to the love he experiences. Michael Franti & Spearhead’s discography sounds like a scene from a movie, where everyone is dancing synchronously in the street.

Sunshine is a common theme across Michael Franti & Spearhead’s work. The band’s second-most-streamed song is “The Sound of Sunshine,” the title song from their 2010 studio album. “Welcome to the Family” has multiple “sunshine songs”— “Shine” and “Sunny Lemonade” exude positive energy like a ray of sunshine beaming down on a summer day. Franti references sunshine throughout the new album as well, singing about “The sunshine on my skin.” Franti uses the imagery of rain clouds and sunshine in his lyrics to signify a change in mood, as if Franti’s new positive outlook is bringing the sun out from behind the clouds.

Most of the love songs on the album are about Franti’s wife, Sara Agah, a jewelry designer. My favorite of these songs was the outro track, “Heaven With You.” In this song, Franti dreamily sings to his partner about finding eternity with her. It is an incredibly romantic song and an ode to Agah and the family they built together. The lyrics combine with a slow, plucking guitar that simply seems to ease the nerves. Rather than Franti shouting out his love, this song is extremely intimate — Franti’s almost-whispers are a nice way to close out the album.

I really liked the different instrumentals Michael Franti & Spearhead used on “Welcome to the Family.” A variety of songs, like “Hella Good,” feature different percussion instruments that combine to create a very lighthearted backing to the beat. Many of Franti’s songs have an airy sound that resembles popular “summer songs.” Franti’s lighthearted sound is exactly what I look for in summer music, similar to Frank Ocean’s music. While Ocean’s lyrics about drugs and heartbreak are far removed from Franti’s love-and-hugs vibe, the two artists have similar sounding instrumentals for their respective genres.

“Welcome to the Family” is a perfect album to play while lounging out in the sun, soaking up rays and Franti’s uplifting lyrics. This whole project feels like the first day of spring, when every Pitt student is out on Soldiers and Sailors lawn, enjoying the only bit of warmth in months. Franti’s music exudes love, peace and sunshine in a positive manner, which is one of the reasons I love Franti as an artist.