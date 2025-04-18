Opinion | How to have a resisting-fascism summer

Whenever I’m home from college, I fall into a rut — sleep in until noon, doomscroll for several hours and only leave my room when my parents say it’s time for dinner. Since my brain isn’t stimulated by going to classes or studying, even opening my laptop for 10 minutes to check my email feels like a chore.

It’s so easy and tempting to spend the months of May through August doing absolutely nothing, but due to the recent state of the world, I feel a need to stay both politically educated and active throughout these warm months. As tempted as I am to have a Brat summer, this will be the season of resisting fascism. Here’s a list of things you — and I — can do this summer to stay politically engaged, all while hardly leaving your room.

Read 10 minutes of news every day.

When I’m waiting for my dinner to cook or in the passenger seat during a long car ride, there’s a pretty good chance I’m scrolling on social media. It’s a habit I’ve been trying to get out of, so replacing that time with going on Apple News, the New York Times or even Vogue will give me the chance to read something about what’s going on in the world. Just taking a couple of minutes out of your day to replace time you would spend with social media with news is a great way to stay engaged and informed. I would love to say you should always read about politics, but sometimes I need to read something a little lighthearted. Even if it’s just an easy read, it is still great to get you in the habit.

Sign petitions and call your representatives.

I always knew about calling and emailing your elected representatives, but I was scared to do so. However, after doing some research, I found websites that help make templates for how to word your message, making the process streamlined and easy. You can call once a week or biweekly and either advocate for one specific policy you care about or pick a new one every call. If you don’t feel like calling, websites like Change.org provide plenty of petitions you can sign and make the process relatively simple and free.

Watch and read educational books, podcasts and documentaries.

As a political science major, many of my classes are already filled with readings and videos regarding politics. Therefore, I often fall into the trap of feeling like that’s enough and not really listening to anything academic. This habit translates into the summer months when I fall into the habit of not doing anything educational. However, I’ve already started April by reading educational books — I found memoirs to be a good starting point, especially on topics I’m interested in. For me, I like feminist theory and started with authors like Simone de Beauvoir and Mary Wollstonecraft. Additionally, I’ve been trying to stay updated on the news, so I’ve been listening to the NYT daily podcast when I go to the gym or am just walking to class.

Join local or national nonprofit organizations.

One of the best ways you can stay politically engaged this summer is by joining nonprofits that are either a short drive away from your town or national ones that operate largely online. You can almost always find one for a cause you care about — whether that be the environment through Citizens’ Climate Lobby or reproductive justice through Planned Parenthood. The websites are often easy to navigate, and if you are unsure of ways to help, you can always contact the nonprofit for more information. Some tasks may include writing letters to or calling representatives, making social media posts or helping fundraise. For those who want to stay more involved in their local community, grassroots and mutual aid movements often provide more directed support. If you are unsure where to find them, social media may be a good start. You can search for groups on Instagram or ask if there are any opportunities in your community Facebook group.

Learn and engage with your community and its culture.

I am not from a large town by any means. The entire population is roughly 1,500. I’ve lived in the same house, and I went to the same school since I was 11, but I still don’t know my neighbors’ names. When I’m back from college, I don’t make the effort to engage with the community or meet new people, instead just letting life pass me by. However, this summer, I want to re-engage with my community and its events. One of the most powerful things people can do is form a community, and I plan to reconnect with my town through farmers’ markets, local food trucks and finally knocking on my neighbor’s door. Additionally, although I may not think of my town as a cultural hub, there are always plenty of live music events and libraries I’ve never visited. Resisting political issues doesn’t always have to be protests and riots but can sometimes be just as simple as connecting with the people around you.

Throughout the summer, my overall goal is to stay politically active as much as I can. While I want time to relax and bathe in the sun, that doesn’t mean I can’t pay a little more attention and put a little more effort into engaging with my community. Small steps like reading the news or sending an email may only take a couple of minutes, but it’ll be worth it over the months. These little actions help me feel more productive and connected. I may not start a revolution this summer, but I can at least stay politically educated.

Girl, it’s so confusing sometimes to be living in a country bordering on authoritarianism. To give comments or article ideas, you can reach Emma Hannan at [email protected].