Visuals: A Year in Review

The visuals desk had an interesting year. In the midst of the 2024 Presidential Election, several demonstrations around campus, and chaotic student life, photographers and illustrators continued to push out the most stunning, vulnerable, and fabulous (in my words) visuals. I thank you all for your hard work this year. Thank you for stunning me with high quality, high effort, and fabulous (again) photographs and illustrations. This visuals desk made my editing experience more amazing than it already was, all thanks to the smiling faces and bright personalities I got to see every Sunday. I can’t wait to see the new heights that this desk will reach in the forthcoming years. My Sundays will never be the same again, and I will miss you all. Anyway, enjoy the gallery!

Always, Carrington Bryan, Assistant Visual Editor