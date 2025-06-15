Preview | The final 18: Will a new champion take home the U.S. Open crown?

The standings after 54 holes at the U.S. Open have time and time again told the story of the eventual champion.

Since 2019, leaders, co-leaders, or those behind by just a few shots have gone on to win.

Ángel Cabrera and Dustin Johnson, the winners at Oakmont in 2007 and 2016, respectively, sat four strokes back after the third day.

History typically repeats itself, and with one more round to go, we could very well see a name near the top of the standings etch itself into the history books come Sunday.

If past trends hold true, the sterling silver trophy would see a new name, as all of players four-out or better don’t currently have a U.S. Open to their name — let alone one at Oakmont. Better yet, only one of these guys has a major at all — Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion.

Currently in first is Sam Burns — his name no different from how hot his clubs have felt all week.

Sitting at an astounding four-under, Burns shot a 72, 65 and 69 through day three, seemingly unfazed by whatever Oakmont has thrown at him.

“It would be incredible,” Burns said on his opportunity to win. “I think as a kid growing up, you dream about winning major championships, and that’s why we practice so hard and work so hard. All these guys in this field, I think, would agree that to have the opportunity to win a major is special. I’m definitely really excited for tomorrow.”

Right behind him and tied for second are Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun.

At three-under, Scott shot a pair of 70s on days one and two and a 67 on day three that put the Aussie in a great position to overtake the other front runners on Sunday.

Scott picked up big birdies on 13, 14 and 17 during a phenomenal back nine stretch that shot him into second place. Momentum like that could prove dangerously with a title on the line.

A win for the 44-year-old Scott would make him the second oldest player ever to win the U.S. Open.

“It would be super fulfilling. Everyone out here has got their journey, you know … But if I were to come away with it tomorrow, it would be a hell of a round of golf and an exclamation point on my career,” Scott said.

For Spaun, notching a 66, 72 and 69 after the three days has placed him at three-under as well. Spaun led after Thursday, and while a lot of shifting has gone on, he’s played consistently to put him in the position for his first major. Spaun is simply at the top of his game.

“If you want to sum it up, yeah, this is the best I’ve played in my career, for sure,” Spaun said on if this was the best golf he’d ever played in his career.

Right behind Scott is Norway’s Viktor Hovland, right in the mix at one-under-par. Hovland scored a 71, 68 and 70 in the first three rounds.

“So I’m a few shots behind, but obviously I’ve got a chance,” Hovland said. “If you would have asked me start of the week if I had a chance to win on Sunday, I would have been extremely happy with that, three shots behind. A lot of things can happen out here. That could go away on one hole.”

At even par, Carlos Ortiz stays on the fringe of the ability to make a big push. Ortiz notched his lowest score of the week on day three, with a 67 after a 71 and 72 the days prior.

Ortiz played the last U.S. Open at Oakmont in 2016 where he failed to make the cut. This time around, Ortiz has a new mentality.

“Different player, same course,” Ortiz said.

With one chance left, Ortiz is ready to give it his all in the final round.

“It would be great. Winning any kind of tournament is awesome. But I always said I’m just going to do my best and hopefully that’s enough. If not, that’s all I had,” Ortiz said.

Leading the over-par group is Tyrrell Hatton and Thriston Lawrence at T-6, both with one-over. While these two fall just outside the aforementioned day-three sweet spot, there’s no counting them out — their chances at a solid Sunday just as good as anyone’s.

Catch Championship Sunday tee off at 9 a.m., with the possibility of a new major champion in play.