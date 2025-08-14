2024 season recap: what new students missed from Pitt football in 2024

It’s a strange feeling for new students who missed Pitt football’s up-and-down 2024 campaign.

They couldn’t experience some of the most improbable comebacks in program history, a 7-0 start to the season or a No. 19 ranking in the AP poll. The win streak blew the Panthers’ preseason expectations out of the water, but those triumphs were hardly worth it in the end. The Panthers ended their season with six straight losses, including a 6OT, 46-48 loss to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.

In a sport like college football, where continuity is so important, the Panthers lost one of their best offensive lineman, Branson Taylor, their leading receiver, Konata Mumpfield, and their leading tackler, Donovan McMillion, to the NFL.

Other Panthers to turn pro were kicker Ben Sauls, arguably the MVP of several Pitt wins last season and who signed an UDFA contract with the Steelers, tight end Gavin Bartholomew, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings and six-year linebacker Brandon George, a key member of Pitt’s vaunted linebacker unit, the Sharks, who signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But new students will only hear tales of these Panthers’ heroics. New and returning rising stars are on the horizon, and everyone is just in time to ride with them.

Redshirt junior linebacker Kyle Louis will likely perform as one of the best at his position in the country. With his 100 total tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble and four interceptions, Louis earned first-team All-ACC and second-team All-American honors, according to the Associated Press.

According to PFF, Louis was one of six FBS linebackers to earn a grade of 80 or higher as a run defender and in coverage last season. He also led the Power Four conferences with 22 tackles for loss or no gain. PFF’s Max Chadwick ranked Louis as the fifth-best returning linebacker for the 2025-26 season. If EA Sports’ opinion means more, Louis’s 93 overall rating is the second highest of linebackers in the upcoming College Football 26 video game.

Chadwick wrote that the Panthers should have the “best linebacker unit in college football,” with fellow Shark junior linebacker Rasheem Biles accompanying Louis. Biles recorded 81 tackles, 14.5 for loss, six shackles, a forced fumble, an interception and nine passes defensed. At six-foot-one, 220 pounds, Biles has the look of a safety and can play like one too, with his ball skills and coverage ability.

Pay close attention to these Sharks and watch out for big plays, especially when Acrisure Stadium plays the ‘Jaws’ theme song as the defense comes on the field.

On offense, the Panthers bring back their brightest stars. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein was not a shoo-in to return to the Panthers after an injury midway through last season, but the former Alabama transfer is back and ready to build on a successful first campaign.

While Holstein started last season in a quarterback competition, he forced head coach Pat Narduzzi’s mind when he threw for 333 yards and three passing touchdowns in his first career start against Kent State. That performance was the appetizer for the near-impossible comebacks Holstein led against rivals Cincinnati and West Virginia in the following weeks, eclipsing 300 passing yards and throwing 3 touchdowns in each outing.

Holstein’s performances tapered off in wins against California and Syracuse, where Pitt’s defense scored three pick-sixes in the first half. A 48-25 loss to No. 20 SMU was his first collegiate loss and the start of Pitt’s losing streak, but a head injury against Virginia and a leg injury against Louisville prevented Holstein from righting the ship. Now healthy, 2025 is the time Holstein gets that chance.

The other brightest star on Pitt’s offense is senior running back Desmond Reid — and new students need to learn the name. Standing at five-foot-eight, 175 pounds, Reid earned second-team All-American honors by the Associated Press and was All-ACC first-team as an all-purpose back.

Reid followed offensive coordinator Kade Bell from Western Carolina and was Pitt’s most explosive weapon. Reid finished fifth nationally in all-purpose yards per game with 154.91. He was the only player in the nation to record three games with at least 100 receiving yards and 50 rushing yards, the first to do so since 2015 Christian McCaffery. Against Cincinnati, Reid was the first Pitt player to record 100 rushing and 100 receiving yards in the same game.

Needless to say, Reid can move the chains. His 10 total touchdowns also led the Panthers in 2024. Reid is often seen burning opposing defenders with his speed and plowing through defenders with his strength. The Miami Gardens, Florida, native will undoubtedly lead Pitt to wins.

Although Pitt’s receiving room lost Mumpfield, junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson and redshirt senior Raphael “Poppi” Williams Jr. are coming back and looking for increased roles.

Johnson played in all 13 games and recorded 46 catches for 537 yards and three touchdowns. As Pitt’s main punt-return and kickoff-return man, Johnson led the ACC with 524 combined kick return yards. At six-foot-one, 200 pounds, Johnson was one of Holstein’s favorite targets on deepballs. New students should expect a couple of highlight reel catches early in the season from Johnson.

Last season was Williams Jr.’s first at Pitt following his tenure at San Diego State, and he was quickly a staple of the offense. Williams Jr. started all 13 games and recorded 37 catches for 426 yards and led the team with six receiving touchdowns. Standing at five-foot-one, 165 pounds, Williams Jr. is great at intermediate breaking routes that rely on strong timing with the quarterback and is obviously a redzone target.

The Pitt Panthers start their season at home, Saturday, Aug. 30, against FCS Duquesne in a battle for Pittsburgh. The Panthers typically start their season with a big win against an inferior opponent, and week one is slated to end no differently. New students can expect a lot of touchdown celebrations after their first week of classes.

On Saturday, Sept. 13, the Panthers travel to West Virginia for the 108th rendition of the Backyard Brawl. After the aforementioned 2024 comeback, West Virginia will come out swinging. New students should circle the date on their calendars and consider the trip to Morgantown, because this is the last edition of the Backyard Brawl until 2029, when the rivalry resumes.

A record prediction is hard to make for a team that won seven straight and lost six straight games last season, but not having to face Clemson, SMU, Virginia Tech and North Carolina does help. The Panthers did not have to face Florida State — who underperformed last season — or Miami last year and subsequently face those tough opponents this season.

The Pitt News broke down each game of the Panthers’ 2025 schedule earlier in the year for those who want a more detailed look, but a safe prediction is another 7-6 record to end the 2025 season.