Pitt sophomore killed in deliberate Castle Shannon house fire

On the morning of Sunday, Sept. 14, a sophomore at Pitt was killed in her Castle Shannon home when her father set the house on fire.

Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Lakyn Shelleby was trapped inside her family’s house on Corbett Drive after her father, Brian Shelleby, poured approximately half of a 5 gallon gasoline can throughout the first floors of the home.

When first responders arrived at the home, the house was engulfed in flames and Lakyn was pronounced deceased on the scene. Her mother, Carly Shelleby, was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital with injuries, but is in stable condition.

Carly told Allegheny County police detectives that Brian said he was going to “burn the house down” after she said he could not stay in their Corbett Drive home because they were separated.

Carly then heard “what sounded like liquid” being poured throughout the house while she was in the kitchen, she told police. Lakyn also told her mother she saw Brian pouring gasoline. Carly yelled to her daughter to get out of the house, and when Lakyn responded, Carly ran out. But, according to neighbors, it only took seconds for the house to become completely engulfed in flames.

Brian admitted to intentionally setting the fire. According to police, he stayed on the scene and asked for help.

Brian is being charged with homicide, aggravated arson, endangerment and causing or risking catastrophe. Brian is being held in Allegheny County Jail and was denied bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 26, 2025.

A Castle Shannon firefighter, Joseph Pantanella, suffered from heavy smoke inhalation at the scene and was also transported to UPMC Mercy for treatment.

On Monday night, dozens of friends, family and community members gathered in Saint Anne’s Church in Castle Shannon to honor Lakyn’s memory.