Asian businesses in Squirrel Hill affected by decline in international student enrollment

Note: Italicized quotations are from interviews conducted in Chinese. Interviews conducted, transcribed and translated by Emma Wu.

Local businesses in Squirrel Hill are noticing declining sales with decreasing international student populations. Managers and store owners report concern about their business’ futures.

Lydia Zhang, owner of Squirrel Hill’s Panda Supermarket, an Asian grocery and goods store, noticed a decline in sales over the past couple of months. Zhang attributes the decline to a decreased number of international student customers, estimating that international students used to compose about 70-80% of customers.

“Compared between this year and prior years, sales have definitely decreased within the past few months,” Zhang said. “Because we have less customers, we ended up reducing our inventory purchases comparatively.”

CBS reported international student enrollment is declining in universities due to restrictions and revocations of visas for international students placed by the Trump administration. In the 2023-2024 academic year, Pitt and CMU enrolled over 9,000 international students combined, comprising roughly 14% of students in the area. International students are estimated to comprise 44% of CMU students, who are located close to Squirrel Hill with the campus’ proximity to the area.

This is the first year that Panda Supermarket has seen a decrease in sales since the store opened in 2017, according to Zhang.

“Usually, students come back around August. But with fewer students, we have less customers, less sales and less business,” Zhang said.

Eric Ki is the manager of Cafe 33 Taiwanese Bistro in Squirrel Hill. Ki said 30-40% of customers are international students and has also seen a decline in customers, including international students, over recent months.

“We used to be very popular among international students, but now the business isn’t doing so well. We’re down about 30%,” Ki said.

Ki said business from students on the weekends has been consistent, but the weekdays are much slower.

“On the weekdays, I‘d say maybe only 20% [of customers] are students and 80% are locals. Maybe it is the economy or something else, [but] there aren’t a lot of people going to restaurants now — students or locals,” Ki said. “Business is going down, and especially in this area.”

Shirley Yeung, the manager of Mango Mango, an Asian dessert chain store in Squirrel Hill, said she had heard stories of students being sent back, and noted the decline in international students being around.

“The political climate is just not the best for international enrollment, so it is kind of scary,” Yeung said. “I don’t understand the reason why students would get blocked from entering the U.S. They’re trying to get an education. They’re here to learn.”

Yeung said the restaurant franchise has been making efforts to appeal to wider audiences in recent years. As a result, according to Yeung, they haven’t been dramatically affected by any changes in international customers.

“Originally, Mango Mango was created to bridge the gap between east[ern] and west[ern customers], so it does have both customer bases,” Yeung said. “But at least for Mango Mango, I feel like there is a wider emphasis on trying to branch out from non-Asian customers.”

Yeung said the franchise has reached out to more diverse social media platforms, collaborated with international companies and has placed more emphasis on foods like hot desserts that non-Asian customers would be interested in ordering.

“Obviously, there is business loss with less international students because we are an Asian dessert store,” Yeung said. “But [the franchise] is trying to create things that are more well rounded for everyone, versus strictly for Asian tastes.”

Zhang said she hopes that more students will be able to arrive next year.

“We don’t know what the future will be like,” Zhang said. “But we always hope that more students can come and we welcome them.”