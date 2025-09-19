Column | What lies ahead for Pitt volleyball

For the first time this season, Pitt volleyball (8-2, ACC 0-0) gets to breathe. After an intense four-set victory over rival Penn State on the road, the Panthers now have a week off before conference play begins.

This break is more than well deserved. Pitt’s win in front of a hostile Rec Hall crowd is more than just another mark in the win column. It’s a statement about composure and a team that thrives under pressure.

“We want to be a team that feels like the bigger the stage, the better we get,” head coach Dan Fisher said. “And I think we have been doing that lately.”

The road to December

The challenge only grows from here. SMU marks the beginning of a long and gruesome conference schedule that includes showdowns with familiar ACC foes.

Louisville remains the most obvious test. The Cardinals have consistently proven themselves to be one of Pitt’s fiercest rivals in recent years and are once again in the mix as a national contender. Currently ranked No. 3 compared to Pitt’s No. 5, the two matches in October and November will surely be exciting. Despite the departure of head coach Dani Busboom Kelly to Nebraska and the loss of heavy hitters like Anna DeBeer, it would be a serious mistake to underestimate the Cardinals.

West coast adversary No. 4 Stanford (6-2, ACC 0-0) also looms in the distance, ready to give the Panthers a run for their money on the road in the Golden State.

Despite their loss to the Panthers, the Nittany Lions should not be discounted. Still reeling from the loss of star setter sophomore Izzy Starck, PSU has a lot of rebuilding to do.

“I know that Penn State is going through a little transition with their lineup,” Fisher said. “But I certainly expect to see them make a deep run in the tournament.”

Pitt’s non-conference slate, which started with two losses against No. 1 Nebraska and No. 15 Florida, was one of the most challenging schedules the Panthers have faced in recent years. Rounding out their out-of-conference play with a victory in Happy Valley has sharpened them for what’s ahead.

The dawn of a new era

Fans shouldn’t expect this year’s regular-season Panthers to mirror the dominance of last year’s squad. The 2024 team was loaded with veteran firepower, and they often overwhelmed their opponents outright. To put it bluntly, most other teams never stood a chance. Pitt swept nearly every team it faced in the 2024 season, save SMU.

The 2025 team — while still immensely talented — is built differently. It’s younger, with new faces stepping into bigger roles and the chemistry is still evolving.

“The schedule we’re all playing these days with showcases, we’re [playing] right away [and] before we’ve really had time to mesh as a team,” Fisher said. “We’re playing the other best teams in the country.”

But in fact, this version of Pitt might be more versatile. Just because this squad is taking a minute to mesh doesn’t mean Pitt is weaker, just that the wins might look a little grittier.

“This year, things are going to be a little bit different,” redshirt senior middle blocker Bre Kelley said. “Each of these moments is going to put us in a better place at the end of the year, and I think that working through every single one of these big moments is going to push us to our goal, which is winning a national championship.”

What’s next for the Panthers?

Pitt travels to Dallas, Texas, where it will face off against No. 10 SMU (6-2, ACC 0-0) on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. The game is available to stream on ACC Network.