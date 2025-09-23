Take Four | New hires for The Pitt News give their sports takes

Pitt alumni Sarah Schupansky: NWSL Rookie of the Year? // Rithika Praturu, Staff Writer

Former Pitt women’s soccer forward and current Gotham FC rookie Sarah Schupansky is making waves in her debut National Women’s Soccer League season with the New York/New Jersey team.

Gotham currently sits third in the league standings with 30 points and only five regular-season matches remaining, and Schupansky has played a pivotal role in the team’s success. She ranks among the league leaders in several key statistics, leading Gotham in assists and tying for the most assists in the NWSL. She also set a new club record with three consecutive games registering an assist.

Earlier this year, Gotham won the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Champions Cup, with Schupansky starting in the final and contributing an assist in the semifinals against Club América.

The attacking midfielder has not only started most of Gotham’s matches but has also dominated the field with her vision and precise long balls.

The NWSL Rookie of the Year award honors the most influential and well-adjusted first-year player, and Schupansky’s performances and the team’s reliance on her abilities have positioned her as a clear contender. Clearly, Gotham FC agrees, as they just recently extended her contract until 2027.

NY state of mind: 2026 Knicks title run // Mitchell Bloom, Staff Writer

The New York Knicks will win the 2025-26 NBA Finals.

The Eastern Conference is wide open, and the New York Knicks will take advantage of that.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Knicks currently have the second highest

odds to win the East (+230) and the third greatest odds to win the Finals (+900). The reason the Knicks have such a great chance to win the East is because of injuries to other star players in the East, such as Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton.

Without Tatum and Haliburton, the Pacers and Celtics are at a significant disadvantage to the rest of the East. The Knicks, on the other hand, are healthy for the most part. Although the Knicks made the playoffs for five consecutive years, they have struggled to reach the Finals, ultimately falling short in the Eastern Conference semifinals the past two years.

With newly hired head coach Mike Brown, this Knicks team looks stronger than in previous years. Guard Jalen Brunson, alongside forward Karl-Anthony Towns, now have a full season’s worth of experience together and can take this team to the next level and win it all.

Eagles adjusting after Moore’s exit // Karis Mameniskis, Staff Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2025 season was practically picture-perfect. They had a record-setting season, which included an unstoppable offense that made history. Achieving it was hard, but topping such an unforgettable year will be harder.

The Eagles are finding that out this season after losing offensive coordinator

Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints. Last year, the Eagles put together one of their most consistent offensive seasons with Moore calling the plays. Jalen Hurts played with confidence — the run game was very effective and the offense produced.

Now, this year, with new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo leading, the offense has struggled

a bit. Plays that used to feel automatic are slowing down and the rhythm just isn’t there yet.

Should Birds fans panic? I don’t think so. It’s still early in the season and this team has too much talent to struggle for long.

In week three, the Eagles showed that getting back in the groove might be easier than we think after coming back from a 26-7 deficit to beat the Rams 33-26. Accumulating a total of 255 yards in the second half, the Eagles have shown the adjustment period will not last long.

Can the Pirates organize a comeback? // Kianna Opont, Staff Writer

Another year without an appearance in the playoffs has proven to fans that the Pirates are far from good enough. The team has not reached the playoffs since 2015 and has a management team that does not seem fully invested. Fans have started to lose hope. Yet, there are some who dream that this past season marks the start of something special.

Over the past couple of years, the Pirates have added highly talented players who, if trained well, may help the team succeed. Since he joined the team, Paul Skenes has brought fire to the bases. He’s performing at a historic level and is rightfully ranked as the sixth-best player in the league. Paired with Oneil Cruz, an exciting young player who is still improving and has extraordinary gifts with a sprint speed of up to 28 mph, this duo has shown promise for the team.

Henry Davis is another player who has untapped potential. He was the number one overall draft pick with a strong arm and good instincts. Despite all of this potential, the Pirates have an inconsistent offense and a struggling bullpen that is affecting the heart of the team. There is hope for a postseason rebuild, but the inconsistency has to go to take them to the next level. The Pirates finally feel like they have some direction and the foundation — the skills and the building blocks are there. Now, it is all up to investing in the commitments that were made to turn this promise into results.