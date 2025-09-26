Scooters speed across campus and into controversy

Pitt students’ growing reliance on e-scooters as a mode of transportation is sparking controversy both on campus and under state law.

E-scooters are illegal on public roadways, sidewalks and bike lanes. Despite these regulations, Pitt students worry that scooter usage has become a problem across campus.

According to Seth Bush, advocacy manager for BikePGH, e-scooters have always been illegal in Pennsylvania, with exceptions for trails and private property.

“On Pitt’s campus, I bet that is a bit of a gray area because a lot of it is City property and public property, but some of it is technically private,” Bush said.

Bush encourages e-scooter riders to come together and advocate for clear regulations so they can become legal in public spaces.

“If things keep going the way that they’re going, the general public is gonna get upset,” Bush said. “Even though the ban is really not enforced right now, the ban could be strengthened with legislation and it could be more enforced.”

According to Bush, the main danger scooters pose is their speed. While the average person walks at about 1 mph, scooters can reach at least 15 mph, Bush said.

“[Drivers are] not used to looking out for people moving faster than that, whether on a bike or on a scooter,” Bush said. “So, you get collisions where the driver will say, ‘Well, they appeared out of nowhere’ because they were going so fast.”

Despite being illegal on public roads and sidewalks, they are still a popular method of transportation on Pitt’s campus, according to students.

Rosalie Stinehour, a first-year public health major, said she sees the benefits of electric scooters.

“I want one. I feel like [a scooter] would be nice to have since there are so many hills,” Stinehour said. “At the same time, I feel like [people who ride scooters] think they’re better than everyone else, but I mean, they have a scooter.”

Other students like Jaeda Smith, a junior history major, expressed concerns for pedestrian safety. She said scooters on campus are often “disruptive” and “used in ridiculous ways.”

“People tend to ride them on the busy sidewalks, as well as in academic buildings without considering other people around them,” Smith said.

Megan Hilling, a sophomore psychology major, said scooter riders cause an unsafe environment on Pitt’s campus.

“I feel like people who ride the scooters don’t obey traffic laws, and I feel like they should,” Hilling said. “I also feel as though they love to run me off the sidewalk when they’re on a motorized vehicle.”

Hilling said scooter riders should take advantage of other modes of transportation.

“If [scooter riders can’t use] the bike lane, then use the electric bikes,” Hilling said. “I feel like the scooters are maybe a little less accessible. Or, we could just use the shuttles.”

Penny White, a first-year psychology major, said dangerous scooter riders are a problem particularly among student athletes.

“It seems like the University values student athletes over normal students,” White said. “I’ve heard about people getting run over and have seen some really close calls.”

According to University spokesperson Jared Stonesifer, Pitt Athletics does not provide or finance e-scooters for student athletes.

Smith said the University should work to enforce safety regulations for scooter users that would protect pedestrians both on sidewalks and inside academic buildings.

“I think Pitt should do more to make sure people aren’t being almost run over by them, as well as making sure they aren’t being used inside buildings like Cathy,” Smith said.

Stonesifer said Pitt Police can be contacted for crashes involving mobility devices at 412-624-2121 or by calling 911.

“Safety is always a top priority, and whatever mode of transport people choose, they must follow applicable Pennsylvania laws,” Stonesifer said.

To improve electric scooter safety on campus, Bush said students should wear helmets.

“You don’t want a severe head injury,” Bush said. “[A crash] only needs to happen once for it to really change your life.”

Despite the controversy, Bush sees the value in e-scooters as an environmentally friendly mode of transportation and hopes they can continue to be used in a safe manner.

“I absolutely think they have contributed in a positive way towards achieving our sustainability goals,” Bush said. “That’s why I would really like to see them have their space carved out clearly, intentionally and respectfully so that we can all get along our streets effectively.”