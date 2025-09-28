Pitt loses first ACC Matchup, falls to Louisville 34-27

Coming off a bye week, the Panthers looked energized early, jumping out to a 17-0 lead. Despite the early lead, the Panthers faltered, and a late surge by Louisville resulted in a 34-27 loss.

Quarterback controversy for the Blue and Gold?

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein’s turnover issues turned ugly today, as the second-year quarterback threw two picks in the fourth quarter of a tie game. After the second interception, which put Louisville in a prime position to score the game-winning touchdown, senior quarterback Cole Gonzales entered the game for Pitt. Gonzales went three-for-six for 53 yards and an interception in two drives.

“We were looking for a spark,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said of the decision. “Obviously, that’s not what happened.”

When asked if Holstein would remain the starter going forward, Narduzzi reinforced having confidence in his starter, but said the team would assess all options for next week’s game against Boston College.

Offensive inconsistency continues

Pitt’s offense has had some sluggish starts to games, but today’s game began with two straight scoring drives to put the Panthers up 10. After a pick-six from junior linebacker Rasheem Biles, Pitt led 17-0 in the first. But the offense grinded to a halt, letting Louisville remain in the game and eventually tie it up at 17.

The offense came alive again in the second half, scoring another 10 for its second double-digit lead of the day. The Panthers would not score again, and the Cardinals stormed back to win by a touchdown.

The Panthers also led by two scores late in the Backyard Brawl, which also ended in a loss. At times, the offense operates smoothly and moves down the field at will, but quick three-and-outs continue to plague this team and keep it from reaching its full potential.

First-years step up, but aren’t given opportunities

With Desmond Reid out, the Panthers were going to struggle to establish the run. Pitt would have to rely on first-years Juelz Goff and Ja’Kyrian Turner for the majority of snaps at running back, and both played very efficiently with the ball in their hands. Goff averaged 4.6 yards a carry, and Turner averaged 6.0, but together, both running backs received only 13 carries throughout the course of the game. With only 20 minutes of possession for the Panther offense, it’s odd that neither Goff nor Turner got more snaps with the ball in their hands.

Louisville remains undefeated

After today’s comeback victory, Louisville moves to 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in conference play. Senior quarterback Miller Moss, a transfer from USC, had quite the performance for the Cardinals, going 33-51 with 339 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Additionally, senior wide receiver Chris Bell had himself a day with 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next for the Panthers

Pitt looks to bounce back at home next week against Boston College. Kickoff is scheduled at noon.